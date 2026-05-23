Rob Base has died at the age of 59 following a private battle with cancer, according to sources. He is said to have passed away on 22 May 2026, surrounded by his family, with tributes emerging after the news was shared through official channels.

He had recently celebrated his 59th birthday, with fans revisiting his best-known track 'It Takes Two', the 1988 hit with DJ E-Z Rock which achieved crossover success in hip-hop. The song remains widely played across films, radio playlists and sporting events.

Who Is Rob Base?

Rob Base, born Robert Ginyard, was an American rapper best known as one half of the hip-hop duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock. He rose to international prominence in the late 1980s with 'It Takes Two', widely regarded as one of hip-hop's key crossover party records.

Released in 1988, the track helped bring rap music into mainstream clubs and radio, and later became a staple in film soundtracks and pop culture references. Built around a sample of Lyn Collins' 'Think (About It)', it is often credited with helping bridge hip-hop and dance music audiences.

He also recorded early tracks including 'Joy and Pain' and 'Get on the Dance Floor', which contributed to his profile during the genre's commercial breakout period.

Why 'It Takes Two' Still Matters

'It Takes Two' remains one of hip-hop's most enduring party records, still appearing in films, adverts and sporting events decades after its release. Its production and hook helped define late 1980s club-oriented rap.

The track has been sampled and referenced by artists including Snoop Dogg, The Black Eyed Peas and DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. It has featured in films such as 'Iron Man 2', 'Bumblebee' and 'Love & Basketball.'

Relationship With DJ E-Z Rock

Rob Base formed Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock with Rodney Bryce, known as DJ E-Z Rock, after the pair met in Harlem. Their partnership became one of hip-hop's early success stories, blending rap vocals with dancefloor-focused production.

DJ E-Z Rock died in 2014 due to complications related to diabetes. Their music continues to circulate widely through streaming platforms and nostalgia-driven playlists.

Recent Career And Final Years

Rob Base remained active in later years through live performances, including nostalgia tours such as 'I Love the '90s Tour'. He also worked on independent music projects and mentoring younger artists.

He was linked to Funky Base Inc, through which he developed creative work, and received an executive producer credit on the 2025 horror film 'Urban Flesh Eaters'.

Public Reaction And Online Tributes

Following reports of his death, fans and artists shared tributes across social media, with many revisiting clips and lyrics from 'It Takes Two'. Online discussions highlighted the track's lasting influence on late 1980s hip-hop culture.

Among fan reactions circulating online, Reddit users reflected on the song's cultural impact and personal memories. One user wrote: 'RIP. It takes two is one of the perfect hip hop songs. Something a person can only make once and can't really be followed'.

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Another added:

'Damn. He was a frequent voice in my childhood. I think one of my first YouTube videos is of me dancing to this song. RIP'.

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Tributes have reportedly come from artists including Fat Joe, Kid Capri and DJ Jazzy Jeff, reflecting his standing within the hip-hop community.