Pop singer Ariana Grande has launched a legal offensive against anonymous cybercriminals, filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles over a decade-long illicit scheme that saw hundreds of her unreleased tracks, private photographs, and confidential videos leaked across the dark web.

The legal action targets unidentified defendants who systematically infiltrated the digital storage accounts of her closest collaborators, including studio producers and professional photographers.

Rather than breaching the pop star's personal devices, the hackers exploited third-party vulnerabilities to siphon off intellectual property, culminating in the alleged theft of 45 unreleased songs during 2023 alone.

By taking the fight to court on 27 July 2026, the artist aims to unmask the anonymous operators behind the black-market leaks, invoking a powerful deterrent against digital piracy that continues to plague the recording industry.

This high-stakes legal battle underscores mounting security vulnerabilities within modern music production networks, where unreleased creative assets remain exposed to sophisticated and clandestine exploitation.

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Ariana Grande Sues Hackers Over Stolen Tracks

The lawsuit does not accuse the culprits of breaching her personal devices.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE Magazine, the unidentified individuals instead gained access to the personal digital accounts of various photographers and producers who have worked closely with the star. This backdoor approach allowed them to siphon off sensitive data.

She argues this targeted breach resulted in the unlawful and egregious theft, dissemination, and exploitation of her unreleased content. The purloined material, which was expressly not intended for public consumption, was allegedly then peddled in hidden online marketplaces for significant sums of money.

The scale of the alleged theft is genuinely staggering. The official complaint notes that in 2023 alone, 45 unreleased songs belonging to her were hacked, stolen, and leaked by the defendants.

Furthermore, the filings highlight that hundreds of similar leaks have taken place since her music debut in 2011. She is now using this legal action to finally uncover the identities of these alleged operators.

Lawsuit Aims To Deter Future Music Hackers

This court battle represents a broader stand against the normalisation of digital exploitation. A source close to the singer told PEOPLE that the lawsuit is intended to serve as a deterrent against future acts of this nature. It is not just about protecting one pop star, but defending the many artists who have faced similar invasions of their privacy.

The source explained that artists deserve the right to control how and when their art is shared with the world. 'The unlawful theft and distribution of creative work undermines that fundamental right and should not be tolerated by the industry or the general public.'

Singer Promises 'I'll See You in Jail'

The artist has previously expressed a deep desire to hold these bad actors accountable. During a 2024 interview on the Zach Sang Show, she addressed the situation with a potent mix of disbelief and stark warning. The conversation naturally turned to a track titled 'Fantasize', a song co-written with Max Martin that unexpectedly went viral on TikTok.

She did not mince her words when discussing the breach and the viral spread of her unfinished work. 'Before I left for Wicked, [there were] a few studio sessions that I did which are all over TikTok, thank you so much, I'll see you in jail. Literally,' she remarked.

She clarified that those specific tracks were originally penned for a television show and were never meant for her own discography. 'So Fantasize comes out, crazy, was stolen... These pirates, crooks, illegal!' she added.

Unmasking anonymous digital thieves is notoriously difficult, but she has clearly drawn a definitive line in the sand. Industry observers note that a successful verdict could establish a powerful legal precedent, deterring future cybercriminals from exploiting collaborative networks within the entertainment industry.