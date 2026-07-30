Netflix's The Idaho Murders: College Nightmarehas reignited public interest in one of America's most shocking recent murder cases, prompting viewers to search for quick facts about the documentary and the question that still has no clear answer: 'Why did Bryan Kohberger do it?'

While the three-part series revisits the investigation that led to Kohberger's conviction, it also underscores that the motive behind the killings of four University of Idaho students remains one of the case's biggest unresolved mysteries.

Quick Facts About Idaho Murders Documentary

Premiering on Netflix on 29 July, The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare examines the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen, who were fatally stabbed at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November 2022.

The documentary combines interviews with the victims' relatives and friends, law enforcement officials and people who knew Bryan Kohberger.

It also retraces the investigation from the discovery of the crime scene to Kohberger's guilty plea in July 2025.

Rather than introducing new evidence, the series brings together known facts while highlighting the lasting impact of the tragedy on the victims' families and the wider community.

Who Is Bryan Kohberger?

Bryan Kohberger was a PhD criminology student at Washington State University, located about 10 minutes from the University of Idaho campus.

Investigators linked him to the murders through several pieces of evidence presented in the documentary.

Police recovered DNA from a knife sheath left at the crime scene, identified a white Hyundai Elantra believed to have been used during the attack and analysed mobile phone data showing his device went offline around the time of the killings.

In July 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to four consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.

However, a year later, Kohberger told The New York Times that he had filed a petition challenging his conviction, claiming he was innocent and arguing that mistakes had been made during plea negotiations.

Why Did Bryan Kohberger Do It?

The biggest question explored in the Idaho murders documentary remains unanswered.

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Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger says in the documentary that investigators have never been able to determine why Kohberger targeted the four students or why he chose the house where the killings took place.

The series examines information that has fuelled public speculation, including Kohberger's academic interest in criminology, a Reddit questionnaire he posted asking formerly incarcerated people about their criminal decision-making, and accounts from former classmates describing his behaviour.

One former classmate, Lilly Karaban, recalls that Kohberger often dominated classroom discussions and largely kept to himself outside lectures.

The documentary also references reports from female students who told authorities they found interactions with him uncomfortable.

Despite these accounts, the documentary makes clear that no verified motive has ever been established.

Victims' Families Remain Divided Over the Plea Deal

The documentary also explores how the victims' families continue to process the outcome of the case.

Some members of Kaylee Goncalves' family expressed disappointment that Kohberger avoided the death penalty, arguing they wanted a trial and more answers about his motive.

Others viewed the plea agreement differently.

Xana Kernodle's sister, Jazzmin Kernodle, says the deal spared the families months of emotional court proceedings and allowed the healing process to begin sooner.

Although Netflix's The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare revisits the evidence that secured Bryan Kohberger's conviction, it also leaves viewers with the same question investigators have been unable to answer since 2022: why he carried out the killings.