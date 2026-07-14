Peppa Pig, the cartoon pig from the long-running children's show, has unexpectedly become the centre of a playful online pop-culture feud involving Clairo, Charli XCX and PinkPantheress. What started as a throwaway joke in a Pitchfork interview quickly snowballed into a viral moment, with fans on social media turning the exchange into one of the strangest celebrity-adjacent stories of the week.

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Guess the Joke Wasn't Funny

After appearing on YouTube in Pitchfork's Over/Under series, English children's show character Peppa Pig has created some new enemies in pop culture. This situation started with indie-pop singer Clairo being invited on Pitchfork first and calling Peppa Pig underrated, mostly because online Peppa is considered '7'1.'

When Peppa later appeared on the same Pitchfork series, she responded to a prompt about Clairo by saying, 'I don't know her,' a line widely interpreted online as a playful reference to Mariah Carey.

The Pop World Strikes Back

The subtle comments started to spiral out of hand when Charli XCX, in support of Clairo, posted on X a text she had sent under a screenshot of Peppa on the show saying 'let's f**k her up'. Since Charli is such a popular influence in pop culture, the comment spread quickly across the artist's fan bases.

In addition, PinkPantheress commented in support of Clairo, even though Peppa made a kind remark about the singer in the video, saying that her name, 'Pink', was amazing because that happens to be the pig's favourite colour. 'Ain't s**t sweet until you put respect on Clairo,' says the British pop star.

The issue did not stop there as the public figures continued their feud, with Clairo's post being arguably the most problematic.

After the remark was made, Clairo posted an Instagram story of herself frying eggs and cooking bacon, then tagged Peppa Pig's Instagram account and captioned it 'lol.'

Formidable Opponent or Marketing Genius?

This is not the first time Peppa Pig has been in a dispute with another celebrity. She has had disagreements with many other famous names, including Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Cardi B. The cartoon pig seems to remain relevant, as Gen Z has been randomly bringing her up in TikTok comment sections jokingly for years now. But there is speculation that this feud is not even real.

Peppa Pig has recently come out with a new album titled 'One Pig Happy Family,' which was released on 3 July. There is a high chance this feud is a marketing tactic to boost the album's popularity and the profiles of all the names involved in the online fight.

The Reactions? Even Funnier

The reactions to this online have also added fuel to the fire. There are X replies and TikTok comments featuring pictures of roasted pigs, captioned with 'peppa at the end of the week', adding a visual to the fact that the poor pig is being 'roasted' online by comments and backlash.

While this dispute could be fake, and simply a way to get the cartoon character and the singers' names circulating in the media, there is no confirmation that it is just a marketing tactic and not a genuine argument. Clairo has continued to make small references to Peppa in the past couple of days, posting TikToks tagging her and liking comments on her Instagram posts referencing the dispute between her and the cartoon character.

This fight has given both Clairo and Peppa a good amount of publicity, so if that was the goal, it has definitely been achieved; yet there is no indication of when the small comments and jokes will subside.

Since all parties involved have loyal fanbases, the disagreement between Peppa and the three singers quickly caught the public's attention and has been circulating through comment sections and social media pages, putting the artists' names at the forefront of many people's minds.