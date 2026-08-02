Blake Lively's friendship with Taylor Swift has come under renewed scrutiny after Justin Baldoni's legal team alleged that the actress threatened to expose years of the pop superstar's private text messages unless Swift publicly supported her during the escalating legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us.

The explosive allegation emerged in court-related filings and public statements from Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, who claimed he had been informed by what he described as a 'reliable' source that members of Lively's legal team pressured Swift to issue a statement backing the actress. According to Freedman, the alleged pressure campaign included a warning that private communications between the longtime friends could be released if Swift refused.

Lively's legal team has categorically denied the accusation, calling it entirely false and unsupported by evidence.

Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Alleges Pressure Campaign Against Taylor Swift

The latest dispute stems from the increasingly bitter legal battle between Lively and It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, a conflict that has expanded far beyond the production itself.

Speaking publicly about the case, Freedman alleged that Lively's representatives attempted to leverage Swift's friendship with the actress during the litigation.

According to his account, Swift was allegedly asked to publicly defend Lively as criticism surrounding the lawsuit intensified.

Freedman claimed the request went beyond simply asking for support, alleging that Swift's representatives were warned that private text messages could be exposed if she declined to participate.

No documentary evidence supporting those allegations has been publicly released.

Blake Lively's Lawyer Flatly Rejects the Claims

Lively's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, immediately rejected the allegations.

'This is categorically false,' Gottlieb said.

'We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality.'

Neither Lively nor Swift has personally commented on the latest claims.

Because the allegations originate from competing legal narratives rather than independently verified evidence, their accuracy remains disputed.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Decade-Long Friendship Faces New Questions

The controversy has inevitably drawn attention to one of Hollywood's most visible celebrity friendships.

Swift and Lively first became close around 2015, regularly appearing together at public events, holidays and family celebrations.

Over the years, Swift referenced Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children in her music, while the families frequently shared photographs from birthdays, Fourth of July gatherings and other private occasions.

The friendship became one of entertainment's most closely watched celebrity relationships, making any suggestion of a falling-out especially newsworthy.

What makes the current dispute particularly significant is that it moves beyond gossip into allegations connected to ongoing legal proceedings.

Another detail receiving renewed attention involves an alleged text message reportedly sent by Lively.

According to previous reporting cited in the legal dispute, Lively compared herself to Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, describing Swift as one of her 'dragons.'

The reported message allegedly read, 'I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better.'

The authenticity and broader context of the message have not been independently verified.

Nevertheless, the reported exchange has become part of the wider narrative surrounding the deteriorating relationship between the two women.

The Super Bowl Absence Fuelled Speculation

Reports have also revisited the 2025 Super Bowl, where Swift and Lively were notably not photographed together.

According to reports cited by Baldoni's legal team, Lively allegedly wanted Swift to publicly explain her absence from the event through social media.

One reported draft statement allegedly read, 'So sad, my bestie couldn't come to the Super Bowl.'

The reports further claim Swift declined to participate.

Freedman's account goes further, alleging that Lively later threatened to release '10 years' of private messages if Swift continued refusing to publicly support her.

Lively's representatives strongly deny that any such threat was ever made.

A source close to the actress said, 'Blake has never threatened to leak Taylor's personal or private text messages.'

Wedding Absence Sparks More Rumours

Observers have also pointed to Lively's absence from Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding celebrations as another sign that the friendship may have cooled.

According to reports, Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds were instead attending their daughter's horse competition in Lake Placid, New York.

Neither camp has suggested the scheduling conflict reflected any personal disagreement.

Still, the absence has been widely interpreted through the lens of the current legal dispute, particularly as speculation surrounding the friendship continues to grow.

Legal Battle Continues to Expand Beyond Hollywood

What began as litigation connected to It Ends With Us has increasingly evolved into a broader celebrity controversy involving friendships, reputations and public perception.

Baldoni's legal team continues to advance its version of events, while Lively's lawyers insist the allegations are fabricated and designed to influence public opinion.

For Swift, who is not a party to the underlying legal dispute, the attention illustrates how quickly high-profile friendships can become entangled in litigation involving someone else.

At present, the central allegations remain unproven. Baldoni's lawyer cites information from what he describes as a reliable source, while Lively's legal team has categorically denied every claim.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify allegations concerning private conversations, text messages or alleged threats. Until evidence is presented in court or confirmed by those directly involved, the claims should be treated as allegations rather than established fact.

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has expanded far beyond the film itself, drawing one of the world's biggest music stars into a controversy that continues to grow with each new court filing and public statement.