Donna Mills has surprised fans by joining OnlyFans at the age of 85, becoming one of the oldest Hollywood stars to launch an account on the subscription platform.

The Knots Landing actress says the move is not about reinventing her image but about offering supporters a more personal look at her life and career.

Her unexpected announcement has quickly sparked conversation across social media and entertainment circles, adding another headline-making chapter to a television career that has spanned nearly six decades.

Donna Mills Joins OnlyFans at 85

Donna Mills announced that she has launched an OnlyFans account, explaining that the platform will allow her to build a closer relationship with the fans who have supported her throughout her career.

In a statement given to Variety, the actress said she has always appreciated the encouragement she has received over the years and believes OnlyFans offers a more direct way to engage with her audience than traditional social media.

Mills said subscribers can expect to see moments from her daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses and more meaningful interactions with her. She stressed that the account reflects who she has always been rather than a dramatic change in direction.

Andy Bachman, CEO of Creators INC, echoed that message, saying Mills is joining the platform on her own terms. He described her as someone who has consistently stayed ahead of the curve and recalled her enthusiastic response to the idea by saying, 'YOLO, let's do it.'

Donna Mills on Knots Landing

Although Donna Mills is now making headlines for her OnlyFans debut, she remains best known for playing Abby Cunningham in the hit CBS primetime soap Knots Landing.

Introduced in 1980, Abby quickly became one of the series' defining characters, earning Mills widespread recognition for portraying the ambitious and calculating businesswoman.

Her television career began much earlier. Mills landed one of her first notable roles in 1966 on the CBS daytime soap The Secret Storm. She later appeared in numerous television films and drama series, building a reputation as one of television's most familiar faces.

She also received critical acclaim for her guest appearance as Madeline Reeves on General Hospital, winning the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series.

More recently, Mills has continued acting in films including Joy, Jordan Peele's Nope and Ava DuVernay's Origin, demonstrating a career that has remained active well beyond her soap opera fame.

Donna Mills' Successful Career and Private Family Life

Away from the spotlight, Donna Mills has largely kept her personal life private despite decades in Hollywood.

She has never married, saying in past interviews that she valued her independence and focused on building a fulfilling career. In 1994, she adopted her daughter, Chloe, becoming a mother in her 50s. Mills has since spoken about motherhood as one of the most meaningful decisions of her life.

Mills had a long, on-and-off relationship with advertising executive Richard Holland during the 1980s and 1990s. Since 2001, she has been in a long-term partnership with actor and producer Larry Gilman. Unlike many celebrity couples, the pair have generally kept their relationship out of the public eye while supporting each other's careers.

Hollywood Stars Continue Embracing OnlyFans

Donna Mills is the latest established actor to join OnlyFans as more Hollywood celebrities use the platform to engage directly with their audiences.

Earlier this year, American Pie and Scary Movie actress Shannon Elizabeth launched her own OnlyFans account, saying she wanted greater control over her career. She later revealed that she earned more than $1.2 million (around £892,000) during her first week on the platform.

A few weeks later, Emmy-winning actress Jaime Pressly also joined OnlyFans, explaining that it offered another way to connect with fans while maintaining creative control over the content she shares.

For Mills, the move represents the latest evolution of a career that has continually adapted to changing times. Rather than changing her public image, the veteran actress says she is using the platform to offer longtime supporters a more personal glimpse into her life while staying true to herself.