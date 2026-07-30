Following their publicised divorce finalised earlier this year, Keith Urban is reportedly hiding a secret dating life behind non-disclosure agreements, while Nicole Kidman sparks romance rumours during a trip to Italy.

The recent photographs of the Oscar-winning actress with private equity investor Michael Reinstein in Portofino have drawn renewed attention to the former couple. According to a source cited in the report, Urban has been dating privately but remains guarded.

In case you missed it, Kidman officially filed for divorce from Urban in September 2025, ending their nearly 20-year marriage. The former couple, who share daughters Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15, finalised their divorce four months later. Since the legal dissolution of their marriage, both stars have largely kept their personal lives out of the spotlight.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the insider claims regarding their current relationship status. These claims are based on unnamed sources and remain unverified.

Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Divorce Updates

The speculation surrounding their post-marriage lives intensified after images published by Page Six showed the actress relaxing in Italy alongside Reinstein. The pair were photographed together at a luxury hotel, fuelling rumours of a possible romance. According to an insider, those close to Urban and Kidman were not surprised by the photographs.

'Among their friends, it's common knowledge they've both been moving on in their own ways,' the source claimed, per reports, adding that they had simply managed to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight until now.

Source Claims Keith Urban Hides Dating Life

While attention recently focused on the Babygirl actress, the source alleged her former husband has also been dating privately since the marriage ended. However, the country music star has reportedly gone to great lengths to avoid public scrutiny. He avoids highly visible locations and takes extra privacy measures, including requiring strict non-disclosure agreements.

The insider further claimed Urban has been reluctant to make any new relationship public before Kidman does, creating what they described as a 'cat-and-mouse game' behind the scenes. The 58-year-old singer reportedly faced criticism after being linked to younger women following the couple's separation last September. The source noted this reaction made him increasingly cautious about allowing personal details to emerge.

'He took such a beating,' the source told a news outlet. 'It's no wonder he's been afraid to let anything about his private life get out.' The insider noted that the moment his former wife confirms a new romance, whether it is with the man she is currently linked with or someone else, the musician will be more than happy to do the same.

'He'll actually be relieved,' the source continued. 'Then he won't have to keep looking over his shoulder or worry about being painted as the bad guy all over again.'

Nicole Kidman Prioritises Family After The Divorce

Speaking publicly about the split for the first time in March, the actress told Variety that she remained focused on moving forward and prioritising her family. Declining to discuss granular details about the marriage ending, she explained she wanted to maintain respect for those involved.

'I'm always going to be moving toward what's good,' she said. 'What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That's that.' She maintained a firm boundary regarding the topic. 'I'm staying in a place of, "We are a family," and that's what we'll continue to be,' Kidman noted.

In the months following their divorce, reports linked the Oscar-winning actress to businessman Paul Salem. However, sources told Page Six at the time that she was not dating and was instead concentrating on her children and life after the split.

Secret Dating Life Follows The Public Separation

Despite changes in their family dynamic, glimpses of a cordial relationship remain. Earlier this summer, the actress appeared to reflect on a new chapter as she celebrated her 59th birthday with a social media post from a secluded mountaintop getaway. 'Another trip around the sun. Thank you for all the birthday love xx #summersolsticebaby,' she wrote.

Urban publicly acknowledged the occasion, taking to Instagram Stories to share a warm birthday message. 'Happy birthday, Nicole Mary!!!!!!!!!!!!' he wrote, using his former wife's middle name in a brief but affectionate tribute. While the country star guards his personal affairs, speculation surrounding his relationship status continues to circulate.