Heavy metal DJ Sid Wilson has reportedly been permanently kicked out of the Des Moines-based band Slipknot, following a Friday afternoon notification that effectively ended his decades-long tenure. The sudden departure of Kelly Osbourne's former fiancé was first reported by unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the band's closely guarded internal decisions.

The news came just months after the 49-year-old musician quietly ended his engagement to television personality Kelly Osbourne. Wilson, who performs under the ominous moniker '#0,' originally joined the Iowa heavy metal collective in 1998. He arrived shortly before the group recorded their breakthrough self-titled debut album, introducing frantic turntable scratching into an otherwise brutal wall of distorted guitars. He has remained a constant fixture through nearly thirty years of relentless touring, chaotic stage shows, and immense global success.

Why the Firing Remains Shrouded in Mystery

The specific reasons behind the alleged termination remain entirely undisclosed. Neither the band's official management channels nor Wilson's representatives have released a formal statement addressing the situation.

However, the silence from the official camp was briefly broken by a cryptic social media update. On the same night the report began dominating heavy metal news cycles, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root posted a highly suggestive message to his Instagram story.

Root wrote, 'Don't believe every thing you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there's more information.'

While the guitarist did not mention his bandmate by name, the timing of the post immediately led fans to suspect it was a direct response to the swirling headlines. It is exactly the kind of deliberate ambiguity that keeps fans guessing and internet forums churning with mad speculation.

The lack of immediate clarity is a familiar tactic for a group that has built an entire empire on concealed identities and theatrical mystique. Whenever a member departs, the details are usually buried beneath legal jargon or prolonged silence, leaving audiences to piece together the fragments of what went wrong.

How a Slipknot Without Sid Wilson Alters the Group Dynamics

Slipknot was originally formed in Des Moines in 1995 by percussionist Shawn Crahan, bassist Paul Gray, and vocalist Anders Colsefni. The lineup shifted rapidly in those early days, with frontman Corey Taylor stepping in during 1997. Wilson was brought into the fold shortly after, cementing his place as one of the nine core classic era members. The band officially secured a massive record deal in 1998, catapulting them from local Midwest obscurity to international infamy by 1999.

If the reports hold true, his exit leaves just four members from the group's legendary late-nineties roster. Slipknot has always relied on masked anonymity and a fiercely loyal fan base, but the sheer volume of lineup changes over the past decade is undeniably wild. The machine keeps moving forward, replacing fallen or fired soldiers with new anonymous performers, yet losing a foundational pillar like Wilson inevitably shifts the creative weight behind the scenes.

It has undoubtedly been a gruelling calendar year for the turntable artist. Beyond the stage, Wilson has navigated a highly publicised personal transition. He and Kelly Osbourne, who share a child together, reportedly ended their engagement in March 2026. The couple had been romantically linked for over three years before deciding to part ways amicably.

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While insiders have not drawn any direct connection between his romantic split and his alleged professional dismissal, the twin blows highlight a period of massive personal upheaval.

For now, the heavy metal community is left waiting for a definitive answer. The nine-piece outfit has survived tragedy, intense lawsuits, and highly publicised feuds before. Whether Wilson is truly gone for good, or this is merely a temporary rift blown out of proportion by unnamed sources, remains to be seen. The masks may hide their faces, but they can rarely conceal the fractures within the band for long.