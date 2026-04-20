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Euphoria is back on its third season with a lot of new faces, including a character named 'Angel', played by Priscilla Delgado.

In the second episode, Rue (Zendaya) finds herself working at the Silver Slipper, one of Alamo's (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) strip clubs. There, she sees Angel and instantly gets attracted to her, with the two hooking up the first night they meet.

During the filming of the third season, photos of Zendaya and Delgado shooting an intense argument scene circulated online, sparking curiosity among fans about the mysterious new character and the actress behind her.

Now, the latest episode of Euphoria offers more insight into Angel, who quickly captured viewers' attention. Here's everything to know about the actress who plays her.

Who Plays Angel in Euphoria Season 3? Meet Spanish Actress Priscilla Delgado

Delgado is a 24-year-old Spanish actress who was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She has starred in various Spanish movies and TV shows, including Paco's Men, Julieta, and Desaparecidos.

She's also no stranger to American TV shows. Prior to Euphoria, the actress starred in Amazon's A League of Their Own, a sports comedy drama where she played Esti González, a player for the Rockford Peaches. She will also be appearing in Elgin James' Prison Break, where she will be playing Cheyenne, a female inmate.

For Euphoria, Delgado revealed that she auditioned for the series as a teenager but did not land a role on her first try. Despite that, she 'kicked the door really hard' when another opportunity to join the show came up.

'When Euphoria came out, I was a kid. In fact, I remember I did the Maddy audition when I was sixteen. Honestly, I don't know if they know, but I did that test, a very sad Maddy audition... When, suddenly, I saw the opportunity to join the project, I kicked the door really hard, to see if there was any way to open it,' Delgado shared with METAL magazine.

The actress also told Wonderland magazine, 'They ended up giving me the character I was most curious to explore. When I got the news, it was a pinch-me moment. The Euphoria cast are the new generation of talent, inspiring so many people. Knowing I'd have the chance to meet them in person was absolutely immense.'

Talking about her role in Euphoria, Delgado wrote on Instagram: 'Angel and her euphoric world is now out for you to meet her. I'm still recovering from such ecstasy. Grandiose opportunity to navigate the profundities of her heart, and the privilege of understanding how she is desperately seeking love in a world that feels just too big for her. Misunderstood, imperfect, human, wild at heart, adrift... in possession of everything but her own fate. Angel, I will carry you with me always.'

'When reading Angel's words, I couldn't help but feel heartbroken, thinking that this could be the story or circumstances of someone out there. To the misunderstood and the lost; I understand you, and I love you,' she added.

Other New Cast Members in Euphoria Season 3

Apart from Delgado's Angel, fans have already been introduced to new characters this season, including Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), Daisy Miller (Jessica Treska), Wayne (Toby Wallace), and Kidd (Asante Blackk). Meanwhile, additional stars, including Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, and Danielle Deadwyler, have also been confirmed to join the third season.