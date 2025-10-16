A popular series of children's books has been urgently withdrawn from schools and shops across the United Kingdom after a web address printed inside them was found to direct readers to explicit adult material.

The discovery has raised concern among parents and teachers alike, prompting publisher Puffin Books to halt all sales and begin legal action to remove the website.

Discovery of the Problem

The Spy Dog, Spy Pups and Spy Cat books, written by Derby-based author Andrew Cope, have long been favourites among primary school pupils. The stories follow adventurous animals using gadgets to solve crimes, catch robbers, and embark on daring missions. However, what was once an innocent children's series has become the centre of an alarming controversy.

@emmanutting2008 The spy dog, spy pups, spy cats website published at the back of the book no longer belongs to the the author Andrew Cope and unfortunately now contains imagery and videos that children defibately should not see so please protect your children, check their devices ♬ original sound - Emma 💛 Mom of 5 🧡 SEN & FND

Until recently, the books contained a web address in the back pages, directing young readers to a companion website that previously hosted bonus content and interactive material linked to the series. That domain, once managed by Cope himself, has now been taken over by an unrelated third party. The site's new owners have reportedly filled it with explicit adult content, completely unrelated to the books or their original creator.

Immediate School Response

Once the problem was discovered, several schools acted swiftly to remove the affected titles from their libraries. Teachers and administrators contacted parents to warn them about the inappropriate material linked to the books. One email seen by the BBC advised parents to 'remove them immediately' and return any copies to schools so staff could dispose of them safely.

Some schools circulated graphics listing the specific Spy Dog, Spy Cat and Spy Pups editions that contained the web link. Many parents expressed concern that their children could have accessed the explicit content unknowingly. In response, educational institutions were urged to check all copies and ensure they were no longer available to pupils.

Publisher and Author Take Action

Puffin Books and Andrew Cope issued a joint statement describing the situation as an 'urgent matter'. They confirmed that the domain printed in certain editions of the series had been sold and was no longer controlled by Cope or the publisher. The new website, now hosting explicit material, is being targeted for removal through official legal channels.

The statement urged the public not to visit the website and to ensure that children did not attempt to access it. Puffin stated that it was treating the issue with 'the utmost seriousness' and had already paused all sales and distribution of the books while the situation is resolved. The company is currently liaising with retail partners, libraries, and schools to make sure all affected copies are temporarily withdrawn.

Next Steps for the Publisher

Puffin Books confirmed it is committed to resolving the issue as quickly as possible. The publisher continues to cooperate with education partners to identify and remove all affected titles. It has also paused production and shipment of any new Spy Dog editions until the investigation concludes.

In their statement, Cope and Puffin expressed regret for the situation and thanked schools and parents for their quick response. They stressed that the explicit website is entirely unauthorised and has no connection to the author, the publisher, or the Spy Dog brand.