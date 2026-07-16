An advanced speech-to-text tool is being rolled out across several NHS facilities to ease administrative pressure and speed up consultations. Hospitals across the West Midlands have introduced the new system to help clinicians spend more time with patients and less time looking at computer screens.

By automatically handling documentation, the technology is expected to reduce the large backlogs slowing patient care, while allowing doctors to focus more on diagnosis, treatment and meaningful conversations during appointments.

Doctors Say AI Is Reducing Delays

Senior doctors say a major rollout of AI-powered speech-to-text software across the NHS is already helping to reduce delays in clinics.

Fifteen NHS trusts across the West Midlands, including Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, have jointly purchased the Heidi transcription software for use in GP surgeries, emergency departments and outpatient clinics.

15-20 minutes saved per clinic session. Faster clinic letters. Reduced admin burden.@HCTNHS is scaling AI scribing technology across community and mental health services, with more than 14,000 consultations already recorded.



👉 https://t.co/dzvrAvsCkm#AI #NHS #DigitalHealth… pic.twitter.com/vFQKbSJnYO — National Health Executive (@thenhenews) July 15, 2026

How Heidi AI Works

The AI-powered medical transcription tool runs quietly during appointments, listening to conversations and producing clinical notes and referral letters. By taking care of documentation in the background, it allows doctors and nurses to focus fully on the patient instead of typing throughout the consultation.

Prioritising Patient Interaction: Using the software gives clinicians more face-to-face time with patients, improving communication and the overall consultation experience.

Using the software gives clinicians more face-to-face time with patients, improving communication and the overall consultation experience. Flawless Documentation: The digital assistant captures important details from every discussion, helping to reduce the risk of missing information in medical records.

The digital assistant captures important details from every discussion, helping to reduce the risk of missing information in medical records. Optimised Day-to-Day Operations: By handling routine administrative tasks, including summaries, paperwork and follow-up letters, the platform helps clinics work more efficiently.

Doctors Report Faster Consultations

Walsall Manor Hospital emergency consultant Dr Mohammed Jamil Aslam told the BBC that the software saves him six minutes during each consultation. Supporting 110 languages and handling routine documentation, the tool allows him to complete paperwork more quickly and spend more time diagnosing and treating patients.

'[Patients] feel listened to. They feel the clinician is present. Rather than typing about their care, they're delivering it. [Doctors] are actively listening and [patients] feel heard.'

Backlogs Cut and Communication Improved

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At one Dudley clinic, the backlog of patient letters fell from six months to just 14 days after the software was introduced.

Ravinder Sahota, group chief information officer for The Dudley Group and Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals, said the software is helping to remove communication barriers.

'This is really key for us because a lot our patients who come, English is not their first language,' she said. 'We get feedback that some of the letters we send out is too complex for them to understand as got a lot of medical terminology and we're really excited about the fact we'll be able to break down the barriers to communication with this software.'

Is Patient Consent Required?

Not necessarily. Although the software can make appointments more efficient, patients can choose not to use it, according to a post on the NHS Castle Gardens Surgery website. If they opt out, the healthcare professional will take notes manually, just as they did before the technology was introduced.

Anyone who does not want the software used during their appointment should inform reception staff on arrival or notify their clinician before the consultation begins.