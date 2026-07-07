China has sentenced former economic development official Yang Youlin to death after he was found guilty of taking bribes worth around £240 million over a period of three decades.

Yang, who previously worked in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, was also convicted of embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds, offering bribes, abusing his government office and money laundering. The case has become one of the most high-profile corruption prosecutions in China in recent years.

Yang was investigated under President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign, which has led to the prosecution of many senior officials. Critics of the campaign have claimed that it has also been used to target Xi's political opponents.

According to the Changzhou Intermediate People's Court, Yang accepted vast sums of money and assets in return for helping businesses secure projects, land grants, business operations and working capital between 1993 and 2023.

Yang Admitted Guilt In Court

According to a statement from the Changzhou Intermediate People's Court, Yang 'illegally accepted property and assets' with a total value of around 2.21 billion yuan, equivalent to about £240 million, over a 30-year period.

The court said the payments were made in exchange for Yang helping individuals and companies with 'undertaking projects, business operations, land grants and working capital'.

Yang was also convicted of embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds, offering bribes, abusing his government office and money laundering.

During the proceedings, Yang admitted to the offences and addressed the court. According to the court, he 'expressed his guilt and remorse' during his statement.

Public hearings in the case took place over two days in March and April, with more than 30 people attending, the court said.

The court also ordered that Yang's personal property be confiscated. Authorities will also seek to recover the full amount that he received through bribery.

Yang's prosecution forms part of President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign, which has led to investigations into numerous officials across China. Some critics have argued that the campaign has also been used to target Xi's political opponents.

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Other Corruption Cases In China

Yang's case is not the first time Chinese authorities have handed down the death penalty in a corruption case involving senior officials.

In 2021, Lai Xiaomin, the party secretary of a state-owned company, was sentenced to death after being convicted of accepting bribes, embezzlement and bigamy.

The Second Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin said the punishment was warranted because Lai had accepted 'especially enormous' bribes while helping people obtain construction contracts, make investments, secure promotions and receive other favours, according to reports.

The court found that Lai had asked for or accepted 1.8 billion yuan, equivalent to about £195 million, over a period of 10 years. It also revealed that one individual bribe exceeded 600 million yuan, or about £65 million.

In addition to the bribery charges, Lai was convicted of embezzling more than 25 million yuan, around £2.7 million, and of starting a second family while still legally married to his first wife.

Another official, Li Jianping, who served in Inner Mongolia, was executed in 2024 after being found guilty of embezzlement and bribery.

Yang's sentence adds to the list of senior Chinese officials who have received the country's harshest punishment after being convicted of corruption offences. The Changzhou Intermediate People's Court said his assets would be seized and every effort would be made to recover the money and property linked to the bribes he accepted during his years in office.