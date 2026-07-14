An Atlanta woman's clever digital sales tactic has unexpectedly cost her a relationship after her partner became fixated on a computer-generated image.

TikToker Savannah Silby recently shared how an artificial model she built to help her sister flip a piece of furniture online quickly became an unhealthy obsession in her own home. The viral confession has sparked widespread debate online after the tech-savvy creator revealed her boyfriend abruptly ended their romance over his intense attraction to the digital avatar.

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To help her sister find a buyer for a sluggish Facebook Marketplace listing, Atlanta-based TikToker Savannah, who posts under the handle @savsilby, turned to a popular online marketing tactic. She designed a digital photo featuring a brunette woman in a cropped red University of Georgia shirt standing next to the table, hoping the avatar would draw more eyes to the furniture.

When a Joke Took an Unexpected Turn

The marketing strategy paid off, driving a massive surge in views to the online listing. However, the situation shifted dramatically when Savannah shared the digital creation with her partner, expecting a lighthearted laugh over the clever trick. Instead of finding the humour in it, his reaction completely blindsided her.

Savannah recalled how her partner admitted the image was giving him 'lustful thoughts', later defending his reaction by calling the avatar 'just so conventionally attractive'.

A TikToker has gone viral after claiming her boyfriend broke up with her over an AI girl that she created



She generated the AI model to sell a table on Facebook Marketplace pic.twitter.com/6WFFSSMjAF — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 13, 2026

The revelation was particularly jarring for Savannah, who is naturally blonde, given that the digital model featured dark hair. To make matters worse, her partner had frequently dropped hints that she should dye her own hair brunette, adding a deeply unsettling layer to his fixation.

Why the Relationship Fell Apart

This left her questioning why he had chosen to date her in the first place if his preference was a completely different aesthetic. Following that initial discussion on a Thursday, their dynamic shifted rapidly, culminating in him ending the relationship because he had fallen out of love with her and could not move past his attraction to the 'conventionally attractive' avatar.

The Woman Behind the Viral Story

Based in Atlanta, Savannah (@savsilby) has built her TikTok following primarily by documenting her personal lifestyle and a remarkable 200-pound bariatric fitness transformation. Her platform frequently focuses on hair health, weight management, and the realities of navigating significant physical changes.

She frequently uses her platform to raise awareness about the challenging physical realities of life after bariatric surgery. In particular, she provides deep dives into her personal experiences with both early and late-stage dumping syndrome—a painful condition triggered when food bypasses the stomach and travels into the small intestine too quickly.

Fitness Journey and Looking Ahead

Her platform features regular gym updates where she relies on active strength training and lifting weights to stay in shape. To stay on top of her progress, she monitors her daily calorie burn using a wearable device.

Her profile features daily structural updates designed to keep herself accountable. To protect muscle mass and limit body fat, she displays custom meal ideas built around a high-protein, low-calorie blueprint.

While Savannah continues to inspire her community with her health and fitness milestones, her latest viral update serves as a stark reminder of the strange new challenges modern relationships face. Ultimately, her focus remains on her personal growth—safely moving forward from a relationship that was unexpectedly undone by a digital illusion.