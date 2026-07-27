China now accounts for roughly 28 per cent of all manufacturing produced worldwide, a share that has more than tripled since 2004. China's manufacturing value-added reached $4.66 trillion, representing 28 per cent of the global total, more than the next three largest manufacturing economies combined: the United States, Japan and Germany.

Over the same two decades, the United States has slipped from producing about a fifth of global manufacturing output to around 17 per cent. The gap between the two economies has widened sharply, leaving China as the world's dominant industrial power by a wide margin, even as Washington insists it is closing the distance.

Two Decades of Diverging Fortunes

China's manufacturing base has expanded at extraordinary speed since the mid-2000s. Its manufacturing value added climbed from around 625 billion US dollars in 2004 to nearly five trillion dollars, a rise of close to 700 per cent.

That growth has coincided with China becoming the world's principal exporter of everything from consumer electronics to electric vehicles and industrial machinery. Cheap, large-scale production allowed Chinese manufacturers to undercut competitors on price while steadily climbing the value chain into more advanced goods.

The trend has been widely discussed in financial circles. A chart based on World Bank manufacturing data was shared on X by markets commentary account The Kobeissi Letter, highlighting how far China has pulled ahead of the United States, Eurozone and Japan combined. China produced an estimated 4.66 trillion dollars in manufacturing value added in the latest World Bank reading, with the United States ranking second at 2.5 trillion dollars.

BREKAING: China now accounts for ~28% of global manufacturing, more than any other country or economic bloc.



This percentage has more than tripled since 2004.



By comparison, US factories account for ~17% of global manufacturing value added, or 11 percentage points less than… pic.twitter.com/2vwnnFu6Za — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) July 27, 2026

How the Eurozone and Japan Lost Ground to China's Factory Floor

The Eurozone's collective share of world manufacturing has also declined over the past two decades, settling at around 15 per cent. Japan's share has fallen further still, to roughly 5 per cent, showing the shift in global industrial output is not confined to the United States alone.

Together, the figures point to a broader rebalancing of global industry rather than a single country's decline. Western economies have increasingly shifted toward services, finance and technology, while heavy manufacturing has concentrated in China and, to a lesser extent, other parts of Asia.

Trump's Manufacturing Pledge Faces a Widening Gap

The widening gap comes despite President Donald Trump's repeated pledges to revive American industry through tariffs. Following his April tariff announcement targeting dozens of countries, Trump said factories and jobs would come roaring back, framing the levies as central to restoring United States manufacturing strength.

The picture on the ground is contested. The White House says factory activity has hit a four-year high, pointing to pledges from firms including AstraZeneca and GlobalFoundries to expand United States production.

Independent trackers tell a different story. Consultancy Kearney's annual Reshoring Index remained in negative territory in 2025 despite a surge of tariffs aimed at reviving American assembly lines.

The Kearney data stands in contrast to the administration's projections and the World Bank's global output figures, underscoring how far United States manufacturing still lags behind China's industrial base.

Why Tariffs on China Could Still Hit UK High Street Prices

For shoppers, China's expanding manufacturing base helps explain why goods ranging from electronics to clothing and electric vehicles remain widely available and competitively priced on British and European high streets. Lower production costs in China have kept many everyday items affordable for years.

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The flip side is a growing dependence on Chinese supply chains. This can leave consumers exposed to price rises, delivery delays or shortages if trade tensions, tariffs or export restrictions disrupt manufacturing, a risk already visible in recent disputes over semiconductors and rare earth materials.

Any renewed tariff escalation between Washington and Beijing could ripple through to the cost of goods on United Kingdom shelves, given how tightly global supply chains are now tied to Chinese factories.

China's expanding share of global manufacturing reflects a structural shift in the world economy, not a short-term trend. It carries consequences for industrial jobs, trade policy and the prices consumers ultimately pay for everyday goods across Western economies, including the United Kingdom, even as the Trump administration disputes how far its own reshoring push has closed the gap.