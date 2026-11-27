Lululemon founder Chip Wilson told a women's leadership conference that employers might hesitate to hire young women who could become pregnant and that some men might need brides from Thailand if they wanted larger families, attendees said.

Wilson made the remarks during a fireside chat at the Axis Connects Leadership Forum in Calgary on 23 November. More than 700 people attended, most of them women. The session, scheduled for an hour, ended about 15 minutes early after audible gasps and walkouts, according to The Guardian and The Globe and Mail.

The comments prompted criticism from Axis Connects and a response from Lululemon, the Vancouver-based athletic apparel company Wilson founded in 1998.

Wilson's Remarks Prompt Walkouts at Calgary Forum

Attendees told The Globe and Mail and The Guardian that Wilson said companies might be reluctant to hire a 22-year-old woman because she could become pregnant at 23 and take maternity leave. He reportedly argued that the availability of birth control had made employers more willing to hire younger women because they expected them to delay starting families.

Attendees also said Wilson suggested Canadian women were not agreeing to have as many children as some men wanted. One attendee told The Globe and Mail that Wilson suggested some men might need to look to Thailand for brides if they wanted larger families. The Guardian separately reported that he said men were better suited to lead women's clothing companies because they understood what looked good on women's bodies.

The session, titled 'Little Black Stretchy Pants' after the first edition of Wilson's memoir, was moderated by Nuvyn Peters, chief executive of Axis Connects. No public recording or transcript is available.

Axis Connects and Lululemon Respond

Peters said several comments were 'offensive and inconsistent with the values and mission of Axis Connects'. She said they reflected attitudes and assumptions that continued to hold women back at work and in leadership. Axis Connects is a non-profit organisation focused on advancing women in leadership.

Lululemon said Wilson's comments did not reflect its views or beliefs. The company said he had not been directly involved with the business since resigning from its board on 2 February 2015. Wilson remains a major shareholder.

Under a cooperation agreement dated 26 May 2026, Lululemon appointed two independent directors Wilson recommended, Laura Gentile and Marc Maurer, following its 25 June annual meeting. Their appointments increased the board from nine to 11 members.

A spokesperson for Wilson defended his record of mentoring women who went on to become executives and entrepreneurs. The spokesperson said the coverage sought to dismiss that record and described The Globe and Mail's headline as 'clickbait', the newspaper reported.

The 'Super Girl' Who Helped Build Lululemon

In his 2021 book, The Story of lululemon, Wilson described Ocean, a fictional 32-year-old Super Girl, as an imagined future version of the 22-year-old university graduates he wanted the company to attract. He portrayed her as fit and professionally successful, with her own condominium and the means to buy quality clothing.

Wilson wrote that women in this target group were waiting, on average, four to eight years longer than previous generations to have children. He linked the delay to their ability to spend more on their wardrobes without worrying about how pregnancy might change their bodies. He also wrote that Ocean could marry and have children if she chose. The four-to-eight-year figure was Wilson's description of his target market, not an independently verified demographic statistic.

Wilson wrote that the Super Girl concept informed Lululemon's design and branding strategy. Ocean was a fictional archetype, not an actual customer or a description of every Lululemon shopper. The delayed-childbearing claim applied to the wider group Wilson described, not to Ocean alone.