A new Avengers: Doomsday teaser reportedly offers a glimpse of Doctor Doom's secret weapon amid a confrontation with Magneto.

Footage released on Thursday, 26 November 2026, shows Ian McKellen's mutant struggling to remove the metallic mask worn by Robert Downey Jr.'s villain. Magneto's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) raised an interesting question about Doctor Doom's apparent vulnerability.

Given the villain's metallic armour, Magneto would seemingly have an advantage through his ability to manipulate metal. However, the latest promotional footage suggests that defeating Doom may require considerably more than magnetic force alone.

Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Hints at Dark Magic

During the reported confrontation, Magneto attempts to remove Doctor Doom's metallic face mask using his mutant abilities.

Although the mask initially appears to move, a mysterious green energy reportedly emerges as Doom forces it back into place. The sequence suggests that another power may be protecting the villain from Magneto's attack.

One possible explanation is sorcery, traditionally associated with Doctor Doom in Marvel's comic books.

Unlike characters whose abilities rely primarily on advanced machinery, Victor von Doom is traditionally portrayed as both a scientific genius and a practitioner of magic. His blend of technological expertise and supernatural abilities sets him apart from many other Marvel antagonists.

The reported confrontation may offer an early indication of how those characteristics could translate into Downey Jr.'s portrayal of the villain. However, the precise nature of the green energy remains unclear. Its appearance alone does not establish whether Doom is using magic, advanced technology, or a combination of both.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported footage or confirm its authenticity, and its implications should not be treated as confirmed plot details.

Magneto Faces an Unusual Challenge in Avengers: Doomsday

Magneto's ability to manipulate metal makes Doctor Doom's armour a particularly significant element of their reported encounter.

Under ordinary circumstances, a metallic mask would be an accessible target for Magneto. His apparent difficulty in removing it suggests that Doom's protective equipment may function differently from conventional armour.

The distinction could also explain why the villain continues to wear metallic armour despite facing opponents capable of manipulating it.

For McKellen's Magneto, the encounter would be a confrontation in which his signature ability might not confer an immediate advantage.

Nevertheless, the reported scene does not establish the outcome of their confrontation or whether Magneto ultimately succeeds in overcoming Doom's defences.

Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Challenges Magneto

The confrontation also draws attention to Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a substantially different role from that of Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man.

While both characters are associated with sophisticated armour and scientific expertise, Doctor Doom's traditional link to sorcery adds another dimension to his abilities.

Whether Marvel Studios intends to explore that distinction in depth remains uncertain. Promotional footage can reveal individual moments without establishing their broader narrative significance.

The reported sequence offers only a brief glimpse into how Doom might defend himself against an opponent whose powers could otherwise exploit his metallic armour. Further details about Doctor Doom's abilities, the origin of his protective equipment, and the circumstances surrounding his encounter with Magneto remain unconfirmed.