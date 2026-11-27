Meghan Markle could lose her royal title if Prince William becomes king, commentator Carole Malone has suggested. But the reported plans discussed by royal author Tom Sykes concern princely titles and HRH styles, and would not automatically remove the Sussex dukedom.

Prince Harry and Meghan retained their Sussex titles after stepping back from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family in 2020. Their decision meant they stopped carrying out official royal duties, but it did not remove their titles.

Sykes has claimed that William could limit princely titles and His or Her Royal Highness (HRH) styles to working royals. Malone separately discussed what might happen if the Sussex titles were removed.

Meghan Markle's Royal Title Loss Could Affect Commercial Activities

Speaking on the Daily Express's Royals Unscripted podcast, Malone suggested that losing the Duchess of Sussex title would be a significant setback for Meghan.

'There will be screaming at a house in the Cotswolds,' she said.

Malone was speculating about a possible reaction, not describing an incident that had taken place. She argued that the Sussexes' royal associations had contributed to their commercial opportunities since leaving their official duties.

She also questioned whether the couple would continue receiving international invitations without their titles. Malone did not provide financial evidence to establish how much of their income depends on their royal status.

Daily Express royal editor Emily Ferguson questioned whether losing their titles would substantially change Harry and Meghan's public activities. She suggested they could continue undertaking overseas visits and public engagements.

Royal Editor Disputes Claims About Meghan Markle's Royal Title

Ferguson said her sources had challenged Sykes's account of William's alleged plans for the monarchy. While William reportedly favours addressing certain family matters, she suggested that removing the Sussex titles might not be among his priorities.

Sykes's reported proposals primarily concern princely titles and HRH styles. Under the arrangements described in his forthcoming book, Harry could lose his princely title, while Meghan would remain the Duchess of Sussex. The proposal as reported would therefore distinguish between princely and peerage titles.

A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales previously declined to comment on the book's claims, citing the Palace's policy on such publications. Kensington Palace has not confirmed the alleged proposals. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the claims about William's intentions.

Could Meghan Markle Legally Lose Her Royal Title?

The legal process depends on which title or style is at issue. According to the House of Commons Library, princely titles and HRH styles can be removed through Letters Patent. The Government's stated legal position is that formally extinguishing an existing peerage requires parliamentary authority.

Removal from the Roll of the Peerage can prevent official recognition of a peerage title, but does not itself extinguish the peerage. This distinction matters because the reported proposals about Harry's princely title and HRH style would not, on their own, mean that Meghan's dukedom had been formally removed.

Queen Elizabeth II conferred the Sussex dukedom on Prince Harry on 19 May 2018, the day he married Meghan at Windsor Castle.

Under their January 2020 departure agreement, Harry and Meghan retained their HRH styles but agreed not to use them after stepping away from royal duties. Buckingham Palace confirmed on 19 February 2021 that they would not return as working members of the Royal Family.

The Royal Family's official website continues to identify Harry and Meghan as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It also lists their children as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.