Lululemon founder Chip Wilson drew criticism over remarks about Thai brides and hiring younger women attributed to him by an anonymous attendee at a leadership forum in Calgary.

Nuvyn Peters, chief executive of event organiser Axis Connects, described several of Wilson's comments as 'offensive and inconsistent' with its mission.

Peters moderated the onstage discussion before an audience of more than 700, mostly women. Axis Connects, the non-profit that invited Wilson to speak, works to advance women in leadership and address barriers women face in business and society.

What an Attendee Told the Globe and Mail about the Lululemon Founder

According to the Daily Mail, an anonymous attendee told The Globe and Mail that Wilson suggested men might need to bring brides from Thailand to have more children because women were not having as many as men wanted.

Birth control also came up during the discussion. The attendee alleged that Wilson described business leaders such as himself as hiring women in their early twenties because the employers would not have to worry about pregnancy and maternity leave right away.

The attendee also attributed to Wilson the view that men ran many successful women's clothing brands in North America because they had a distinctive idea of what looked good on women's bodies.

The attendee described loud gasps from the audience and claimed many people walked out. The Daily Mail, citing sources, also wrote that attendees left behind copies of Wilson's book Lululemon and the Future of Technical Apparel from their gift bags.

How Axis Connects and Lululemon Responded

'We recognise that several comments made by Chip Wilson at the Leadership Forum were offensive and inconsistent with the values and mission of Axis Connects,' Peters stated.

She acknowledged the concern and disappointment among members of the organisation's community. Challenging assumptions that hold women back at work and in leadership, she added, was central to its purpose.

Wilson's spokesperson described the allegations to The Globe and Mail as an 'effort to discount Chip Wilson's record of mentoring women who have become executives and entrepreneurs in their own right to drive revenue with a clickbait headline.'

Lululemon told the Daily Mail that Wilson's comments did not reflect its views or beliefs and that he had not been directly involved with the company since resigning from its board in 2015. The Daily Mail also cited online criticism, including one commenter's pledge never to buy from the brand.

Earlier Lululemon Remarks Resurfaced at the Forum

Wilson founded Lululemon in 1998 and stepped down as chief executive in 2005 after selling a 48 per cent stake to two private equity firms. He left his executive post as chief innovation and branding officer in January 2012 and stepped down as board chair the following year.

In a televised interview in 2013, Wilson addressed customer complaints about see-through fabric in Lululemon yoga pants. He said quality control was not to blame and added that 'some women's bodies just actually don't work for' the clothes.

The earlier remarks came up again at the Calgary forum. According to sources cited by the Daily Mail, when asked whether he regretted those words, Wilson maintained that they had been taken out of context.