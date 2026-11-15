Joel Webbon, organiser of a Christian nationalist conference outside Dallas, has called women's suffrage a 'mistake', while early registrants were offered a signed book advocating repeal of the 19th Amendment.

The three-day gathering brought together political and religious figures to discuss 'America After Trump', including speakers who have also backed ending women's voting rights.

The 'Christ Is King' Conference

The three-day event, 'Christ is King: America After Trump', ran from 12 to 14 November at the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas, outside Dallas.

It was hosted by New Christian Right, a Christian nationalist media operation run by Webbon, senior pastor of Covenant Bible Church in Georgetown, Texas, The Independent reported.

Webbon describes himself as a Christian nationalist who believes women should lose their voting rights, the newspaper reported. He says his movement will win 'with or without a majority vote'. Tickets cost $250, or $350 for a 'marital pass' for couples.

Early registrants could choose two signed books, including one titled 'White Genocide' and the one calling for repeal of the 19th Amendment, which barred denying the vote on the basis of sex when it was ratified in August 1920.

Speakers Backing Limits on Women's Voting Rights

Eleven speakers took part. Among them was Calvin Robinson, a British-born cleric and former GB News presenter who moved to the US in 2024.

Robinson has endorsed repealing women's suffrage as 'some good Christian sexism', The Independent reported. Writing about Britain, he has also argued that universal suffrage was a mistake and that voting should be limited to male heads of Anglo-Christian households.

Infowars founder Alex Jones was also on the bill. On his election-night livestream after the Republicans' midterm defeat, Jones declared himself '100 per cent at war with Trump', suggesting the president was a Democratic plant, The Independent reported.

Buckley Carlson, who was deputy press secretary to Vice President JD Vance until April, also appeared. Other speakers included Dale Partridge, who has also backed repealing the 19th Amendment, as well as Brian Sauvé, Eric Conn, James Fishback, JP Sears and Alex Stein.

A Movement Divided Over Its Future

No serving cabinet secretary or senior White House official was on the speaker list.

Matthew Taylor, author of 'The Violent Take It by Force: The Christian Movement That Is Threatening Our Democracy', told the newspaper that its factions are engaged in a 'low-grade civil war'. He said the coalition began fracturing after the 7 October attacks and the Gaza war, as evangelical supporters of Israel split from antisemitic factions. In his view, the 'Christ is King' slogan is 'a kind of dog whistle', and some in the movement want 'a return to Jim Crow'.

The gathering reflects a fight over the movement's future as Trump's second term approaches its final two years and Republicans regroup after losing both chambers of Congress.

Calls to restrict women's votes remain far outside the mainstream. Repealing the 19th Amendment would require another constitutional amendment, proposed by two-thirds of both houses of Congress or by a convention called at the request of two-thirds of state legislatures, then ratified by three-quarters of the states.

Critics have objected to the calls to repeal women's voting rights. Organisers promoted the gathering on their website as a three-day conference on America's political future after Trump.