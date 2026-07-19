Christopher Griffith has publicly fired back at Cardi B and doubled down on his accusations against NFL star Stefon Diggs, stating that his federal case is about accountability, not a 'cash grab.' He insisted he has not demanded a specific payout and said he is ready to lay out his claims that the Buffalo Bills wide receiver drugged and sexually assaulted him at Diggs' Maryland home in May 2023.

The dispute between Stefon Diggs and Christopher Griffith moved into the courtroom after Griffith began speaking out about what he says happened during a visit to Diggs' Rockville property in May 2023. Diggs responded by filing a defamation lawsuit, arguing that Griffith had fabricated serious allegations that damaged his reputation.

Griffith then countersued, accusing Diggs of drugging him and committing sexual assault, and alleging he was later attacked by associates of the NFL star. Diggs has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing and maintains that Griffith's story is 'entirely fabricated.'

Read more The Real Reason Stefon Diggs' Ex-Chef Accused Him of Violent Assault The Real Reason Stefon Diggs' Ex-Chef Accused Him of Violent Assault

Stefon Diggs Accuser Challenges 'Cash Grab' Label

The latest flashpoint came when Griffith publicly rejected suggestions that his case against Stefon Diggs was simply an attempt to make money from the NFL player. He told the outlet he has not put a number on his claim and said he wants 'somebody to be held responsible' for what he alleges took place.

Court filings show Griffith is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, while Diggs is seeking damages and legal fees tied to his defamation claim, but neither side has listed a precise figure in the publicly available documents.

The news came after Diggs and his legal team repeatedly portrayed Griffith as dishonest and opportunistic in their court responses. In his latest comments, Griffith pushed back hard, saying of Diggs' accusation that he is lying, 'I don't know why liars lie.'

He added that he was waiting for his chance to present his version of events in full through the legal process, rather than trading claims only in the media. It is a pointed line, short and mad, and it captures the raw tone that has run through this dispute for months.

According to previous court filing reports, Griffith alleges that he was hanging out at Diggs' home when he was drugged, after which Diggs exposed his penis, began masturbating and motioned for Griffith to touch him. Griffith claims he rejected the advances, and that Diggs later tried to kiss him, placed his tongue in Griffith's ear and whispered for him to come to his room.

He also alleges that within days, Diggs' brother Darez and others confronted him, threatened him over speaking out and, in a separate incident at Griffith's Los Angeles apartment building, attacked him and stole over $100,000 (£74,385) in property. Diggs and his brother have denied all of these allegations in their own court responses.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims as of this writing.

Cardi B's Role In Stefon Diggs Legal Storm

Cardi B, who has an on-and-off relationship with Stefon Diggs, has now become part of the argument after questioning whether Griffith's story has shifted over time. In social media posts highlighted, she suggested that an earlier account from Griffith did not include one of the sexual allegations that later appeared in formal court papers, implying that his narrative was evolving.

Her comments landed squarely in the middle of a legal fight that was already heated, and they pulled a hugely visible celebrity voice into what had been a mostly court-focused battle.

Griffith did not stay quiet. He replied in Cardi B's comment section, saying he has 'too much respect for Bardi and women in general' to insult her, but urged her to 'take off the blinders'. He also pointed out that his time around Diggs' circle predates her involvement with the NFL star, a detail he clearly felt undercut any suggestion that he appeared out of nowhere to cause trouble.

In his later interview, Griffith said Cardi had chosen to believe someone he sees as dishonest, a pointed swipe at Diggs even as he continued to profess respect for her personally.

A top NFL player is fighting a serious civil case, his accuser is doing televised interviews, and now one of the world's biggest rappers is publicly interrogating the man's story on Instagram. It is not just a private legal fight, it is a spectacle, and both sides know every new post, clip and quote will be dissected online.

Federal Judge Presses Diggs On Griffith Relationship

While the public back-and-forth has grown louder, the key developments are still happening inside the courtroom. The case is being heard in the US District Court for the District of Maryland, where Diggs is the plaintiff on the defamation claims and Griffith is both defendant and counterclaimant on his assault allegations.

In June, a federal judge ruled on several discovery disputes, pressing Diggs to give more detailed answers about how he knows Griffith, their interactions in May 2023 and who was at his Rockville home at the time.

Court documents show the judge was not satisfied with Diggs' earlier description of Griffith as merely an 'acquaintance.' The judge ordered Diggs to provide a 'truthful, complete, and non-evasive response' about the nature of their relationship, indicating that the one-word label fell short of what the court requires at this stage.

The same ruling held that Diggs did not have to answer certain questions around prior possession or distribution of controlled substances, drawing a line under how far discovery would reach on that issue. The details are technical, but they matter, because they determine what information will be on the table when this case eventually goes to trial, if it gets that far.

According to reports, Griffith has produced more than 100 pages of text messages and other communications with Diggs, including iMessage and Instagram exchanges, to back up his claims. Diggs has argued in filings that Griffith blocked him on Instagram and failed to turn over certain messages, but Griffith says Diggs already has them.

Again, none of this proves anyone's story by itself, yet it shows how much digital evidence both sides are prepared to throw into the mix.

Settlement In Case Involving Diggs' Brother

Alongside the headline-grabbing accusations against Stefon Diggs, Griffith has been pursuing a separate lawsuit involving Diggs' brother Darez and a Los Angeles apartment complex. In that complaint, he alleged that he was attacked on 29 May 2023 and had property worth more than $100,000 (£74,385) stolen, and he initially sought $10 million (£7.44 million) in damages.

According to court documents, that case has now been settled and formally dropped, though the agreement does not disclose how much, if anything, Griffith received, and Darez has denied the allegations.

Cardi b saying media outlets are reporting false information but we have eyes 🌚



Excuse me 😭???!!!!???



She can’t be serious…



🚨 May 29, 2023 Chris Blake Griffithmf was attacked and robbed by Stefon Diggs’ brother, Darez, and 2 friends.



Christopher claimed he was attacked… https://t.co/jfgHxXLv57 pic.twitter.com/VNrU7dJtxo — MEMBERS⁶𓅓 (@OVOmembers) July 14, 2026

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, particularly while the main Maryland case is still working through discovery and pre-trial motions.

For now, Stefon Diggs insists the accusations are false and defamatory, Christopher Griffith insists he was drugged and sexually assaulted, Cardi B has publicly sided with Diggs, and a federal judge is slowly forcing both men to fill in the gaps.