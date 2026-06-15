A resurfaced video featuring Donald Trump has sparked a fresh wave of outrage online after social media users circulated footage appearing to show the US President discussing writer E. Jean Carroll and her allegations against him.

The clip quickly gained traction across multiple platforms, with critics condemning the remarks and supporters questioning whether the footage was genuine. The controversy arrives at a time when legal battles connected to Carroll remain under scrutiny, ensuring that a years-long dispute has once again returned to the public spotlight.

Others, however, questioned whether the footage was authentic, with some social media users claiming it may have been manipulated using artificial intelligence technology. No definitive evidence emerged publicly proving the clip was AI-generated, but the speculation became part of the wider debate surrounding the video's origins.

The Viral Clip

The renewed backlash centres on a clip that appears to show Trump referencing comments Carroll made during a past interview.

In the footage, Trump is heard saying: 'In fact, I think she said it was sexy, didn't she? It was very sexy to be raped. Didn't she say that?'

The video rapidly spread online, prompting fierce criticism from opponents who argued the remarks were offensive and inappropriate given the nature of Carroll's allegations.

@nowthisimpact 77M people voted for this — despite Trump being found liable in court for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll. Now his DOJ has launched a criminal investigation into her over a funding‑disclosure technicality, which critics say is clear retaliation. ♬ original sound - NowThis Impact - NowThis Impact

Carroll's Legal Victories

Carroll brought two separate civil cases against Trump stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted her in a New York department store dressing room decades ago and later defamed her after she publicly discussed the incident.

Trump has consistently denied Carroll's allegations and has continued challenging the rulings through the courts.

The cases remain significant because they represent some of the most closely watched legal disputes involving the President. Supporters argue Trump has been unfairly targeted, while critics point to the jury verdicts as evidence that the courts carefully considered the claims before reaching their conclusions.

Supreme Court Appeals

Recent reporting has highlighted correspondence from Trump's lawyers informing the US Supreme Court that another appeal related to the Carroll litigation is expected to be filed. The communication suggested the justices may wish to consider multiple petitions together because the cases involve overlapping parties and legal issues.

Legal experts note that such letters are not unusual and are commonly used to alert courts about related developments.

At present, the Supreme Court has not decided whether it will hear Trump's appeals. The justices have repeatedly delayed action on one petition, leading some legal observers to speculate that they may be waiting until additional filings are submitted before making a decision.

The outcome could ultimately determine whether Carroll collects the damages awarded by juries or whether portions of the litigation are revisited in the future.

Online Reaction Quickly Turns Political

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Critics accused Trump of making comments that trivialised sexual assault allegations, with many highlighting the jury findings in Carroll's favour. Several social media posts also pointed to reports that the Department of Justice is examining matters involving Carroll, prompting claims from some commentators that she is facing political retaliation.

Supporters of the President pushed back against those accusations and instead focused on questions surrounding the video's authenticity. Others argued that old controversies are being revived for political purposes as attention shifts toward ongoing legal and electoral battles.

Regardless of where the truth about the clip ultimately lands, the incident demonstrates how quickly historical controversies can resurface in the digital age.