A defamation lawsuit has been filed by Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment against WIRED after the technology magazine published an investigation alleging that the company maintained internal records identifying celebrities by sexual orientation and assigning them 'risk' ratings.

WIRED ran the story headlined 'Madison Square Garden Kept a List of Gay Celebrities,' on 9 July 2026, which the lawsuit claims falsely stated that the venue maintained an internal database categorising celebrities and VIPs by their sexual orientation, race, and perceived risk level.

The legal dispute has become the latest chapter in the venue operator's use of surveillance and customer data. The lawsuit, filed in the New York Supreme Court, names not only the publication but also its parent company, Advance Publications, and key editorial staff, marking a significant escalation in the tensions between the venue operator and the media.

The lawsuit argues that WIRED created a false and damaging narrative by claiming MSG secretly tracked LGBTQIA celebrities.

The company is seeking a retraction, corrections and damages, while WIRED has rejected the allegations and said it intends to defend its reporting in court, per TheWrap.

What Sparked the Lawsuit?

The dispute centres on a WIRED investigation, which claimed leaked internal data showed MSG kept detailed profiles on thousands of VIP guests, celebrities and public figures.

In their complaint shared by Consequence, MSG alleged that WIRED either knew the claims were false or acted with reckless disregard for their accuracy. 'Defendants published the Article with knowledge of its falsity or with reckless disregard for the truth.'

The company also argued that the publication had previously prioritised 'clickbait' over factual reporting and said it should not be allowed to continue doing so. 'This is not the first time Defendants have rushed to publish clickbait in place of facts, but it should be their last,' the complaint stated.

According to the report, some entries included labels referring to race, gender, and sexual orientation, alongside internal notes and threat or 'risk' assessments. The publication said the information came from data allegedly stolen during a cyberattack linked to the hacking group ShinyHunters.

The report also alleged that dozens of celebrities were marked as LGBTQIA and that some high-profile figures were categorised according to perceived security concerns or their relationship with MSG owner James Dolan. The investigation drew attention because it raised questions about privacy, surveillance, and how entertainment companies manage personal information on well-known guests.

MSG Rejects Allegations

MSG strongly denies that it maintained a discriminatory database targeting gay celebrities. In its lawsuit, the company argues that WIRED misrepresented raw data obtained through a cyberattack and constructed conclusions that were not supported by the information itself.

Speaking to NME, an MSG spokesperson denied the reports, saying that the publication falsely suggested that MSG singled out members of the LGBTQIA community. 'Wired's reporting is inaccurate and false. MSG is pursuing legal remedies.'

The company said that the information referenced by WIRED came from a standard customer relationship management system used for a wide range of business purposes. MSG argues the database supports activities including community outreach, charitable work, sponsorship opportunities and invitations to LGBTQIA-related events, rather than any effort to monitor or discriminate against individuals. It also pointed to its history of supporting LGBTQIA initiatives in response to the claims.

WIRED Defends Its Reporting

WIRED has refused to back down, describing the lawsuit as without merit and reaffirming its confidence in the investigation. The publication said it stands by its reporting and intends to fight the case, adding that examining the practices of powerful organisations remains a core part of its journalism.

The publication posted a response on the platform X (formerly Twitter), saying, 'We stand by this reporting, and plan to vigorously defend it against this baseless and ridiculous lawsuit.'

'We look forward to continuing our coverage of MSG, and on billionaire James Dolan's use of technology across his entertainment empire. It's one part of our wider mission and the critical job of journalists, now more than ever: holding power to account,' the statement further read.

As the litigation proceeds, the case is expected to spark a rigorous debate over the responsibilities of media outlets when handling stolen data and the extent to which private entertainment venues can track the personal identities and backgrounds of their guests. For now, both sides are digging in, with MSG seeking a jury trial for compensatory and punitive damages, and WIRED preparing to mount a First Amendment defence.