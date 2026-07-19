Logan Paul has threatened to sue Tom Brady after the former NFL quarterback appeared to slap him during a bruising exchange at Fanatics Fest in New York on Friday, 17 July, turning a long-running joke of a feud into the kind of viral moment that sends social media into overdrive.

Paul, 33, posted the line, 'I'm suing @tombrady', on Instagram after the encounter, while Brady, 48, later brushed him off as a 'dork' online.

Read more Tom Brady, Logan Paul Feud Explained: NFL Legend Slaps WWE Star On Stage At Fanatics Fest New York Tom Brady, Logan Paul Feud Explained: NFL Legend Slaps WWE Star On Stage At Fanatics Fest New York

Logan Paul And Tom Brady Turn Fanatics Fest Into A Messy Spectacle

The news came after months of trading barbs between the pair, with Paul first needling Brady at a Fanatics event earlier this year by claiming his WWE background made him more athletic than NFL stars.

Brady answered by calling Paul a good athlete but dismissing his wrestling credentials as 'very cute,' which, frankly, only seemed to grease the wheels for what happened in New York.

At Fanatics Fest, Brady and Paul shared a panel alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Wesley Sneijder, and the conversation reportedly turned sharp when Paul taunted Brady over flag football and his standing as a supposed 'goat.'

In footage widely circulated online, Brady then appeared to smack Paul across the face while Towns moved in to separate them, a moment that was part spectacle, part nonsense and, depending on your mood, a little bit mad.

Round 100 of this never ending beef at Fanatics Fest 😭 pic.twitter.com/w7N6WwHnCz — Fanatics (@Fanatics) July 17, 2026

Paul wasted little time responding. Alongside the footage on Instagram, he wrote, 'I'm suing @tombrady,' then followed up in a Story with the line 'Mad bc I smoked him in flag football' and a reference to his torn tricep.

That injury detail matters because Paul has also said he is waiting for medical clearance from the WWE team after being told recovery could take six months, which adds a layer of theatre to the whole thing, whether anyone likes it or not.

Brady's side of the exchange was no less pointed. He reshared Fanatics' video with the caption, 'Round 100 of this never ending beef at Fanatics Fest,' then posted 'Dork' on X, while some coverage noted that the post drew heavy engagement online.

For an athlete who has spent most of his public life projecting icy composure, it was a surprisingly juvenile bit of banter, though perhaps not exactly outside the current internet playbook.

Logan Paul's Feud With Brady Has Been Brewing For Months

To recall, this was not a one-off flare-up. The feud seems to date back to a February Fanatics event, when Paul argued that his work in WWE meant he belonged in the same athletic conversation as elite football players, only for Brady to swat the claim away.

They then crossed paths again at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March, where Brady reportedly joked about Paul's mobility during the draft and later threw the ball at him during the game after Paul's team had beaten Brady's side 34-26.

That lingering post slap energy pic.twitter.com/VUdwo9x26o — Fanatics (@Fanatics) July 18, 2026

That history helps explain why Friday's slap landed so loudly online. It was not just a random celebrity wobble, but the latest chapter in a feud built on one-upmanship, posturing and a very modern hunger for clips that can travel far beyond the room where they happened.

Fanatics Fest itself is designed for this kind of crossover chaos, bringing together athletes, entertainers and creators, and sometimes the result is harmless chest-thumping. Sometimes it looks a bit more like a public scrap.

Brady, for his part, has not sounded especially intimidated by the prospect of more contact. In a podcast appearance earlier this week on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, he said he wanted an invite to WWE and told host Nick Khan to 'make it happen,' adding that he wanted to 'showcase that I'm a little bit of an athlete.'

That comment, in hindsight, now reads like a dare. Or a setup. Or both.

The whole episode leaves one obvious question hanging over the footage, and nobody is pretending it has been settled neatly. Was it a spur-of-the-moment slap, a staged bit of promotional mayhem, or something in between?

Online reactions have split between those who think Brady overstepped and those who see the whole thing as obvious showmanship, which is pretty much where the internet lives these days. Either way, the clip did exactly what these celebrity collisions are built to do, and then some.