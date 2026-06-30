Nine-year NBA veteran Malik Beasley has been indicted on federal illegal sports gambling charges, one year after his name first emerged in a major betting investigation that disrupted his future.

Federal prosecutors in the US District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York announced charges against Beasley and five others, including former NBA player Ed Davis. The defendants face allegations of sports bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The indictment follows a lengthy investigation that first became public on 29 June 2025. At the time, Beasley was reportedly close to signing a three-year, $42 million (£31 million) contract with the Detroit Pistons. Negotiations stalled after reports linked him to allegations of betting on NBA games and player proposition bets.

If convicted, the charges could have serious consequences for Beasley's basketball career and add to growing concerns over gambling's influence on professional sport.

Nine-year NBA veteran Malik Beasley has been indicted on federal charges for gambling related to a sports betting scheme, such as point shaving and prop bets, his attorney Steve Haney tells ESPN. The government is coordinating a voluntary surrender of Beasley this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Leaked Messages and Insider Betting Scheme

According to the indictment, Beasley and Davis developed the alleged betting operation during the 2023–24 NBA season, when Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Read more Malik Beasley Gambling Scandal Explained: Inside the Alleged NBA Prop Bet Scheme Behind His Indictment Malik Beasley Gambling Scandal Explained: Inside the Alleged NBA Prop Bet Scheme Behind His Indictment

Prosecutors claim Davis, described as Beasley's 'gatekeeper' in the gambling network, offered to help him repay millions of dollars in gambling debts. In return, Beasley allegedly agreed to provide insider information and influence player proposition bets.

The pair first became friends while playing together for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2020–21 season.

Court documents allege Beasley informed Davis whether he expected to finish over or under specific statistical betting lines. Davis then allegedly passed the information to four co-defendants: William Brown, Robert Gorodetsky, Ernesto Plascencia and NBA player agent Paolo Zamorano.

The indictment also includes early text messages between Beasley and Davis. In one exchange, Davis allegedly encouraged Beasley to move their conversations to Snapchat.

'You got Snapchat?' Davis reportedly asked. 'Not really why,' Beasley replied. When Beasley suggested continuing the conversation by text message, Davis allegedly responded: 'Better to talk on there. We can make some good money.'

Games Under Investigation and Beasley's Response

Federal prosecutors identified several NBA games that allegedly formed part of the betting scheme.

Among them was Milwaukee's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on 26 January 2024, when Beasley scored only three points. Other matches cited include contests against the Charlotte Hornets on 27 February, the Los Angeles Clippers on 10 March and the Brooklyn Nets on 21 March.

The indictment also reproduces messages between alleged co-conspirators celebrating a late rebound by Beasley during the Clippers game. One message claimed Beasley 'pushed (Pat) Connaughton outta the way' to secure an over on his rebounds prop with just 1.1 seconds remaining, avoiding losses worth thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors allege the operation later unravelled during the game against Brooklyn, when Beasley exceeded his expected rebounding total despite information allegedly shared beforehand. The failed wager reportedly led other defendants to demand compensation from Davis or request future fixed bets. The indictment says Davis later abandoned the alleged plan after another NBA gambling investigation involving Jontay Porter became public.

Beasley's lawyer, Steve Haney, rejected any suggestion of guilt.

'An indictment is nothing but a probable cause one-sided charging document,' Haney told CBS Sports. 'It is not evidence and Malik maintains his presumption of innocence throughout this two-year investigation. We ask that people reserve judgment until all the facts are known.'

The case remains before the federal courts. Beasley and his co-defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.