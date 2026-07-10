The ongoing Stefon Diggs legal war has taken a sudden twist in a Maryland federal court this week after the NFL free agent's legal team demanded that Christopher Blake Griffith turn over specific text messages and social media communications. Griffith, who is currently accusing Diggs of drugging and sexually assaulting him, recently submitted a court filing stating he had already produced over 100 pages of digital records to support his claims.

While early reports framed this submission as an unsolicited bombshell, legal documents reveal the exchange was actually triggered by Diggs formally requesting the very same messages during discovery.

How The Legal War Began

This complex legal entanglement began when Diggs originally sued Griffith for defamation, arguing the man was spreading malicious lies online and inappropriately dragging the NFL, the Patriots and footwear brand UGG into the dispute through targeted social media tags. Griffith subsequently filed a countersuit, alleging he was repeatedly offered drugged candy at Diggs' Rockville, Maryland home before being sexually assaulted on 22 May 2023.

The countersuit also claims Griffith later faced violent retaliation near his Los Angeles residence, where he alleges Diggs' brother, Darez Diggs, and two other men pulled him from an elevator, kicked him in the face and took his phone in an attempt to seize evidence of the assault. Darez Diggs subsequently pleaded no contest to felony assault charges. Diggs has vehemently denied every accusation, and no judge has yet ruled on the merits of either the defamation claims or the assault allegations.

The man who accused Stefon Diggs of sexual assault has reportedly turned over 100+ pages of texts and Instagram DMs between them to support his claims in court 😳 pic.twitter.com/2hSLzFOUF3 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 9, 2026

Stefon Diggs' Digital Trail and the Misunderstood Discovery Dispute

The narrative surrounding the latest court filing has spiralled out of control across various online platforms. Numerous outlets have painted Griffith as dropping a mountain of damning receipts completely unprompted, but the reality of civil litigation is far more procedural.

During the standard discovery process, Diggs' representatives noted that Griffith had not turned over their past Instagram messages. Diggs claimed he was unable to retrieve the old digital chats himself because Griffith had blocked him on the application. Consequently, Diggs' legal team asked the presiding judge to compel his accuser to hand over the disputed chat logs.

Griffith's widely discussed filing is simply a direct reply to that specific legal demand. In his response, Griffith insists he has already handed over more than 100 pages of communications exchanged between himself and Diggs. These records allegedly span both iMessage threads and Instagram direct messages. Furthermore, Griffith argues that Diggs already possesses copies of this exact same material, making the demand redundant. Framing this routine exchange of paperwork as a smoking gun is a massive stretch.

Financial Demands Deepen the Legal War

The conflict over text messages is just one fragment of a much wider and increasingly bitter legal battle between the two men. Beyond the exchange of text messages, Griffith is actively petitioning the court to force Diggs to open up his comprehensive financial records.

Griffith's legal counsel argues that because the athlete claims the allegations have severely cost him money and lucrative opportunities, he cannot simply 'sue and hide' behind closed financial books. If Diggs wants to claim financial damages from defamation, Griffith argues, he must be willing to prove those exact monetary losses in open court.

The discovery disputes have not run entirely in Diggs' favour, either. A federal judge ruled on 3 June that Diggs must provide a 'truthful, complete, and non-evasive response' describing his relationship with Griffith, after Diggs had described him only as an 'acquaintance.' The judge also ordered Diggs to give fuller answers about his interactions with Griffith in May 2023 and to identify who else was present at his Rockville home at the time, giving him 14 days to comply or face sanctions. Diggs did win one narrower point in that ruling: he does not have to answer questions about any prior possession or distribution of controlled substances.

Stefon Diggs Navigates Multiple Courtroom Headaches

This sprawling litigation with Griffith is not the only courtroom drama the athlete has faced in recent months. Diggs was previously charged with assaulting his former personal chef in an entirely separate incident.

However, a Massachusetts jury formally acquitted him of those specific charges in May. During that trial, the defence introduced video evidence showing the alleged victim dancing shortly after the purported incident, which ultimately swayed the jury.

Returning to the current civil case, the bottom line is that nobody outside of this specific Maryland courtroom knows what is actually written in those disputed messages. Until these documents are formally unsealed or leak to the press, anyone claiming this paperwork fight proves Diggs is guilty is simply guessing. The files exist, the lawyers are arguing over them, and the actual evidence remains entirely hidden from view.