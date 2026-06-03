A once-dominant figure in Northern Ireland politics is now at the centre of a criminal courtroom battle that has sent shockwaves through Westminster and Stormont.

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is facing serious allegations in a case now being heard at Newry Crown Court, where a jury has been told claims of rape and sexual abuse dating back decades are being examined in full.

Donaldson has pleaded not guilty to 18 charges, including rape, indecent assault, and gross indecency, alleged to have taken place between 1985 and 2008. He denies all allegations.

Woman tells court she was raped by ex-DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson while at school.



Sky's @AmeliaHarperTV reports.



🔗 https://t.co/HhjJnxDKXW — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 2, 2026

'I just kept thinking it'll be over soon,' Court Hears Emotional Testimony

The most striking evidence so far has come from a complainant referred to as Complainant B, who gave evidence via video link as the trial continues.

Her recorded police interview was played to the jury, revealing deeply personal and distressing allegations from when she was a primary school child.

Read more Outrage As Judge Dismisses Teen Rapists in Court and Blaming 'Peer Pressure,' Saying They Are Unaware of Consent Outrage As Judge Dismisses Teen Rapists in Court and Blaming 'Peer Pressure,' Saying They Are Unaware of Consent

Describing the alleged incident, she told police she heard Donaldson's 'heavy breathing' and said: 'I just kept thinking it'll be over soon, it'll be over soon.'

She also told investigators: 'I hated it yet, I thought if I pretend to be asleep he'll just stop and lose interest.'

The complainant said she later felt 'sick' the next day and said she could not speak to anyone about what she says happened, instead confiding in what she described as an imaginary friend.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's letter to sex abuse accuser had 'nothing to do with allegations', court hearshttps://t.co/Aikx1vvL2I — BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) May 29, 2026

Defence Pushes Back, Claims Allegations Were 'Conjured Up'

The courtroom has also heard a forceful challenge from Donaldson's legal team.

Kieran Vaughan KC, representing Donaldson, suggested to the complainant that she had 'conjured up' details of the alleged abuse. She firmly rejected that suggestion.

'What happened will live with me forever,' she told the court, adding: 'what did I do, what did I wear, what did I say to make that ok?'

The defence denies all allegations and continues to dispute the accounts presented to the jury.

Alleged Abuse Claims Span Years

The court has been told that two alleged victims are involved in the case, both claiming abuse occurred when they were children. Donaldson faces 18 charges in total, with allegations spanning a long historical period.

The case is being treated as a historic abuse trial, meaning events under scrutiny allegedly occurred decades ago, with evidence largely relying on testimony and recollection.

Rehabilitation Centre Disclosure

In a key development presented to the jury, Complainant B said she first disclosed the allegations to staff at a rehabilitation centre in County Antrim.

She told police that staff later arranged a meeting with Donaldson, during which she claims he 'apologised for what he'd done to me in the past'. That claim has not been tested as proven in court, and Donaldson denies wrongdoing. Still, it has become one of the most closely examined parts of the evidence so far.

Jeffrey Donaldson wrote letter to alleged victim expressing regret, trial hears https://t.co/atp2PJrXJo — Belfast News Letter (@News_Letter) May 28, 2026

Wife Drawn Into Proceedings

Adding further complexity, Donaldson's wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, is also facing legal scrutiny in parallel proceedings.

She denies five charges of aiding and abetting the alleged offending. However, she has been ruled unfit to stand trial on mental health grounds.

Instead, she is subject to a 'trial of the facts', a legal process that examines what is alleged to have happened, without the possibility of a criminal conviction.

Political Earthquake After DUP Leadership Collapse

The allegations have triggered a political fallout at the heart of Northern Ireland's governing party.

Before his arrest in March 2024, Donaldson had returned the DUP to devolved government at Stormont after a prolonged boycott of power-sharing institutions.

His resignation as party leader followed shortly after his arrest and suspension from the party.

The developments have raised fresh questions about leadership, stability, and accountability inside the DUP during a period of already fragile political balance.

What Happens Next

The case continues at Newry Crown Court, where jurors are still hearing evidence in what has become one of the most closely watched political trials in Northern Ireland in recent years.

Donaldson maintains his not guilty plea to all charges. No verdict has been reached, and the trial remains ongoing.

For now, the allegations, the testimony, and the political fallout continue to unfold inside and outside the courtroom, with further hearings expected as the case progresses.