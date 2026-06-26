Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold remains behind bars after Florida prosecutors announced they will seek to keep the NFL player in custody without bail until trial. The 23-year-old appeared briefly in court by video on Thursday, where a judge ordered him held pending a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

Arnold, who faces felony charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy, denies the allegations through his legal team. The case has drawn widespread attention as prosecutors argue the seriousness of the accusations warrants continued detention while criminal proceedings continue.

Prosecutors Want Arnold Held Without Bail

The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office confirmed it will ask the court to deny Arnold bail at Monday's hearing. If granted, the Detroit Lions defender would remain in custody until his criminal case is resolved.

During Thursday's court appearance, Arnold was formally advised of the charges against him, which prosecutors said could carry a sentence of up to life imprisonment if he is convicted.

Defence attorney R. Timothy Jansen rejected the accusations following the hearing, saying: 'He's absolutely denying these allegations.'

What Did Terrion Arnold Do? Allegations Explained

Investigators allege Arnold was the 'primary conspirator' behind a violent retaliation plot after personal property worth more than $250,000 (roughly £189,000) was reported stolen from an Airbnb rental in Largo, Florida, in February.

According to police, three men in their late teens were lured to a Tampa apartment on 4 February, where they were allegedly held at gunpoint, assaulted, pistol-whipped and robbed.

Authorities claim Arnold's associates carried out the attack while streaming it live to him. Police also allege Arnold issued instructions through a group chat before later arriving at the apartment.

Investigators said the three alleged victims were later determined to have had no involvement in the theft that allegedly sparked the retaliation.

Arnold's Legal Team Disputes the Case

Read more Josh Jacobs Arrest Update: Inside the Assault, Intimidation, and Felony Charges That Have Put His NFL Future in Jeopardy Josh Jacobs Arrest Update: Inside the Assault, Intimidation, and Felony Charges That Have Put His NFL Future in Jeopardy

Arnold's representatives have strongly denied the allegations, arguing there is no credible evidence directly linking the former Alabama star to the alleged offences.

Denise White, chief executive of EAG Sports Management, said: 'There is no credible evidence linking Mr Arnold to these allegations.'

She added: 'Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.'

The defence has maintained that Arnold denies any involvement in the alleged crimes.

Co-Defendants Plead Guilty

Prosecutors said at least seven people have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Court records show two defendants pleaded guilty on Wednesday and agreed to cooperate with authorities. One of them was immediately sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping, conspiracy and robbery with a firearm.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez said: 'No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. A dispute over missing property does not justify kidnapping, violence or retaliation.'

The cooperation agreements are expected to form part of the prosecution's case as legal proceedings move forward.

Detroit Lions Respond to Arnold Charges

The Detroit Lions acknowledged the situation in a brief statement but declined to comment further because of the ongoing legal process.

Earlier this month, Arnold was asked about the off-field investigation during the team's veteran minicamp but declined to discuss it, saying he wanted to 'focus on football' while recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery.

Arnold was selected by the Lions in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a standout collegiate career at Alabama. He recorded 31 tackles and one interception during his rookie NFL season.