Klay Thompson's camp has claimed the NBA guard was the one who walked away from Megan Thee Stallion first, even as her camp insists he cheated, in a breakup row that has unfolded publicly since earlier this year. The split, which followed a romance the pair made public in July 2025, now looks far messier than it did when it first reached fans through a blunt Instagram Stories outburst and a stream of competing insider accounts.

The relationship between the rapper and the basketball player was always watched closely because it paired two people with very different public rhythms. Megan Thee Stallion is loud, visible and exacting about her own image. Thompson, by contrast, has long projected a quieter, more private persona. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything being said around the breakup should be taken with a grain of salt, especially where the claims rest on unnamed sources rather than anything either camp has set out in full.

The Split That Turns Public

The first real sign that the relationship had run into trouble came in April, when Megan appeared to accuse Thompson of cheating in a furious Instagram Stories post. She did not soften the language. 'Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season,' she wrote. 'Now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b-tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye y'all.'

Thompson has not publicly answered that allegation. Instead, the story has been left to a pair of competing insider versions that do little to clear the fog. One source close to Thompson told the Daily Mail that the NBA player had already emotionally checked out. 'He was over her and didn't want to be with her,' the insider said. 'I think he wanted to break up with her for a while but just didn't know what to do.'

A second source pushed back hard on that account. 'Klay never once tried to break up with her,' that insider said, insisting instead that Megan ended things after allegedly discovering Thompson had been unfaithful. 'The reality is Megan ended the relationship after she discovered that Klay had been cheating on her,' the source claimed.

A third insider added that Thompson had allegedly tried to reconnect with former flings before the split, though even that account stopped short of saying definitively that he cheated. That caution matters. For all the noise, there is still no public proof that settles the dispute, only people close to the pair telling very different stories.

The Private Strain Behind The Romance

The more striking detail in the reporting is not simply the allegation of infidelity but the sense that the relationship was tugged in opposite directions by lifestyle and temperament. Megan is a touring global celebrity who documents much of her life. Thompson is presented here as a man who prefers the quieter end of fame. That contrast, according to insiders, created a series of private irritations that were easy for outsiders to miss while the couple was still posting together.

Fans had already noticed the mismatch. When the pair appeared together at Megan's inaugural Pete and Thomas Foundation gala, social media users focused as much on body language as chemistry, with Thompson appearing subdued beside a partner who can dominate a room without trying. That public snapshot, fair or unfair, fed the idea that the relationship was always going to be a difficult fit.

One source alleged Thompson had grown impatient with the way Megan spoke and carried herself, using a crude description of her as 'so ghetto.' The alleged comment, which remains unverified, reflects the uglier edges of the split and the way private frustration can sound when it finally leaks into the open. The same source described Thompson as introverted and awkward in social settings, yet also said he initially imagined a future with Megan and even bought a larger multimillion-dollar home where the pair allegedly planned to live together.

Then came the issue of time, which so often does the damage in high-profile relationships. Megan's schedule was relentless. Thompson's career demanded travel of its own. According to one insider, he felt left behind while she worked. 'He kind of felt abandoned by her,' the source said, claiming he had shown up to support her in various places only to find that she was absent when his own summer arrived. 'He felt like she never made an effort.'

That same source also said Thompson found Megan's habit of sharing moments from the relationship online frustrating, even if he still appeared in some of the posts. 'He tried to do it for her but it was annoying [to him],' the source claimed. 'He's not a big poster, very to himself and private.'

The second source, though, argued that criticism of Megan's workload missed the point. 'It's hypocritical for Klay to complain about her work ethic when they're both public figures who travel frequently for their careers and each strive for excellence in their professions,' the source said. 'He always knew she was never a stay at home partner.'

Klay Thompson, Security Fears And What Comes Next

One of the more sensitive claims in the reporting centres on Megan's security concerns, which stem from the 2020 shooting involving Tory Lanez. Thompson allegedly grew frustrated with her need for protection, according to one insider, who claimed he once complained that she would not stop talking about Lanez. The same source said she believed people were out to get her and needed security even in remote places.

A different insider gave a softer version, saying Megan leaned on her partner for support the way anyone might in a relationship and that discussions about Lanez were rare, coming up mainly when false narratives about her circulated online.

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Megan later confirmed the split in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. 'I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,' she said. 'Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.'

Thompson has still said nothing publicly, leaving the most damaging claims hanging in the air without a direct denial or defence.