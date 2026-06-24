A private argument, a mysterious set of text messages and an arrest that shocked fans have suddenly placed veteran radio host Big Tigger at the centre of a growing controversy. The longtime broadcaster was arrested in Georgia after authorities alleged a dispute with his wife over messages exchanged with a female co-worker spiralled into a physical altercation.

Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, was arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

Authorities say the incident dates back to 9 June.

The Argument Reportedly Started Over Messages

Court documents reportedly state that Morgan and his wife, Alicia Brown, were arguing over text messages between him and a female co-worker. The disagreement allegedly intensified after Brown began recording the argument on her mobile phone.

Investigators claim the couple exchanged insults before becoming involved in a physical struggle involving a computer. During the incident, Brown allegedly suffered injuries including a bruised lip and a deep laceration above her left eye.

According to the arrest warrant, the injury required numerous stitches and reportedly left visible disfigurement weeks later.

A 13-year-old child was allegedly present inside the home during the altercation, which authorities say formed the basis of the cruelty to children charge.

Morgan was released on the same day after posting bonds totalling approximately £7,400 ($10,000).

The Alleged Text Messages

While details about the alleged injuries have emerged through court documents, remarkably little has been revealed about the text messages that reportedly triggered the dispute.

Many observers have focused less on the criminal allegations and more on the unanswered questions surrounding the communications with the unnamed female colleague. The messages have become the missing piece of a story that continues to generate public interest.

To date, no screenshots, transcripts or descriptions of the alleged exchanges have been released publicly.

The identity of the co-worker has also become part of the discussion after Morgan publicly addressed speculation involving colleague Francesca.

Big Tigger Publicly Denied the Rumours

Amid mounting speculation, Morgan addressed the controversy during a public statement.

He firmly rejected allegations circulating online and insisted that rumours about his relationship with Francesca were false.

'I want to say categorically, these allegations and accusations that have been circulating about me are false,' Morgan said.

He also addressed his colleague directly.

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'Additionally, it's important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues.'

Morgan then apologised to her for the attention generated by the controversy.

'I'd like to apologise to you, Francesca, for the impact of these last few days or this last week. I hope you accept my apology.'

The statement was intended to shut down speculation, but for some observers it raised additional questions. Critics pointed to the apology itself, arguing that it suggested a situation significant enough to affect his colleague despite his insistence that nothing inappropriate occurred.

Morgan has otherwise remained largely silent regarding the arrest.

Questions Continue to Hang Over His Future

The legal case remains ongoing, and no court findings have determined Morgan's guilt.

Nevertheless, the arrest has placed one of Atlanta radio's most recognisable figures under an uncomfortable spotlight.

For more than three decades, Morgan built a career through radio and television, becoming widely known through his work on BET's 'Rap City' and various broadcasting roles.

Now, attention has shifted away from his professional achievements and towards the circumstances surrounding the alleged domestic dispute.

As legal proceedings move forward, the allegations themselves will likely receive scrutiny in court. Yet outside the courtroom, curiosity remains focused on the same unanswered issue that first sparked the controversy.