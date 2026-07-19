Elon Musk's former partner Ashley St. Clair has vowed to drop fresh 'bombshells' about the world's richest man, telling followers in a recent TikTok video that more revelations are coming after she says she rejected a multimillion‑dollar non‑disclosure agreement from his team.

St. Clair has spent the past year turning her turbulent relationship with Musk into a running, deeply personal saga online. What began, by her account, as a whirlwind romance with the billionaire has morphed into a legal fight over a child she says is his, a public feud over money and control, and now a broader attack on Musk's companies, including allegations involving sexually explicit AI images.

Ashley St. Clair Says She Turned Down Elon Musk NDA

In a podcast interview last month, St. Clair claimed that representatives for Musk offered her an NDA worth $40 million. The proposed deal, she said, would have paid her $15 million up front, followed by $100,000 a month for 21 years, in exchange for her silence. She insists she refused.

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'I wanted to be able to talk honestly,' she said, arguing that she was not prepared to trade away her voice, even for that kind of money. The figures she cites have not been independently verified, and nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Musk's side has not publicly addressed the NDA allegation.

Instead of going quiet, St. Clair leaned harder into TikTok. Over recent months she has posted long, confessional 'Get Ready With Me' videos, sometimes running 15 to 30 minutes, in which she details what she calls an 'emotionally intimate' relationship with Musk and charts, in occasionally forensic detail, how 'things started getting very weird very quickly.'

In her latest clip, posted last week, she teased her followers with a promise that more was on the way. 'Hope you're ready for the next one,' she said, framing the next instalment as yet another 'bomb' in her rolling narrative.

How Elon Musk And Ashley St. Clair's Relationship Unravelled

To recall, Ashley St. Clair was not a mainstream name when she first appeared in Musk's orbit. Since at least 2020, she had carved out a niche as a hard‑line MAGA influencer, skewering liberals on social media and popping up. Outside that ecosystem, she was barely known.

That changed in 2024. St. Clair told the New York Post that Musk first contacted her after he 'slid into my DMs' on X with a meme. She later said on TikTok that their relationship blossomed in late 2023. She described the Tesla and SpaceX boss as 'very down‑to‑earth,' claiming he flew her around the world on trips where they travelled together as a couple.

She says they conceived her second son as 'two consenting adults' during a January 2024 holiday in St Barts, where they stayed with Airbnb co‑founder Joe Gebbia and his wife. For the then 27‑year‑old, the prospect of having a child with Musk was, by her own admission, partly economic: she found it 'appealing' not to have to worry about the financial realities of single motherhood and said she took comfort that her children would "always be taken care of.'

But once she became pregnant, St. Clair says she started to doubt him. In her telling, conversations stopped making sense, explanations did not 'add up,' and the balance of power between the world's richest man and a young influencer became painfully clear.

In February 2025, she detonated the story publicly, nearly 'breaking the internet' when she posted on X that she had secretly given birth to Musk's 13th child. Later, she admitted on TikTok that she had 'rage baited the entire internet' with that announcement. The stunt worked. Her follower count exploded and her videos, many devoted to her side of the Musk story, began pulling in millions of views.

The two then entered a messy stand‑off online. According to Musk, she was simply chasing his money. By April 2025, he said he had 'reluctantly' started paying her child support 'despite not knowing for sure' he was the father. From there, the dispute darkened, with Musk even threatening publicly to seek custody of the child.

Elon Musk Lawsuit, Deepfake Claims And A Political U‑Turn

The conflict took a sharper turn when Ashley St. Clair began directly attacking Musk's business decisions. Early this year, she accused him of allowing his Grok AI to generate non‑consensual pornographic images of real people, including minors, and to depict her in sexually explicit deepfakes.

In January 2026 she filed a lawsuit against X and sought an emergency restraining order, claiming the platform 'financially benefited from the creation and dissemination of nonconsensual, realistic, sexualized deepfake content' showing her 'as a minor and adult.' She has characterised this as a form of revenge porn tied to their deteriorating relationship. The legal process is ongoing and her claims have yet to be tested in court.

At the same time, St. Clair has been trying to rebrand herself ideologically. After years of mocking progressives and championing Trump, she has now turned her fire on the MAGA movement she once helped amplify. She has left X and used TikTok to call MAGA a 'cult' while insisting that her 'views have changed.'

Her critics are not easily persuaded. They point to her earlier work, including a children's book titled Elephants Are Not Birds, promoted by its publisher as a 'Christian, Conservative' text on identity and denounced by some X users in January 2026 as 'blatant transphobia.' St. Clair says she feels 'immense guilt' over its impact, particularly on Vivian Wilson, Musk's trans daughter, whom he has publicly disowned. She says she has asked the publisher to remove her name from the book.

She has also faced accusations that she set out to 'baby trap' Musk. Far‑right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos last year shared what he said were old screenshots of a St. Clair tweet from 2020 joking that she needed to get Musk's attention 'for a marriage proposal.' Yiannopoulos accused her of plotting 'for half a decade' to 'ensnare' Musk. He responded with a curt 'whoa.' St. Clair has again taken to TikTok to rebut the claim, insisting her past comments were jokes rather than strategy.

By the time she quit X, she was regularly criticising Trump and the MAGA base she once courted, suggesting a complete reversal in public stance just as her conflict with Musk reached maximum visibility.

Whether audiences view her as whistleblower, opportunist or something muddier in between, Ashley St. Clair is clearly not finished. 'Hope you're ready for the next one,' she told TikTok. After everything that has already been aired, the question is how much more there is left to tell.