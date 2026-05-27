Cardi B's years-long legal fight with blogger Tasha K has taken another turn after the rapper filed a new lawsuit accusing Tasha's husband, Cheickna Kebe, of helping shield millions of dollars from a court judgment. The fresh filing comes more than four years after Cardi won her defamation case against the YouTuber, who was found liable for making false claims about the rapper in a series of online videos.

According to the new complaint, Cardi believes Tasha and her husband took deliberate steps to move money and property out of reach after the court ruled in her favour. The lawsuit claims the couple created new business arrangements, shifted assets between companies, and even transferred ownership of property in Georgia in order to avoid paying the nearly $4 million judgment. Although Cardi has asked for the proceedings to be delayed while Tasha K's bankruptcy case continues in Florida, the rapper still filed the suit this month in order to meet legal deadlines connected to the alleged transfers.

Cardi Claims Assets Were Shifted After Defamation Loss

The latest legal filing centres on accusations that Cheickna Kebe helped move and conceal Tasha K's assets shortly after Cardi secured her courtroom victory in 2022. The rapper originally sued the blogger in 2019, accusing her of launching what was described in court documents as a 'malicious campaign' aimed at damaging her reputation.

During that case, Cardi pointed to several videos in which Tasha K allegedly made 'false and defamatory' claims involving drug use, sexually explicit acts, and sexually transmitted diseases. In January 2022, a jury sided with the rapper and awarded her just under $4 million in damages for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Now Cardi claims the efforts to avoid payment began almost immediately after that verdict. According to the lawsuit, Tasha and Kebe 'fraudulently received, concealed, or diverted' assets in a bid to stop Cardi from collecting the money she was awarded.

One of the central allegations involves a company called Yelen Entertainment, LLC, which Kebe reportedly formed in May 2022. Cardi's filing states that assets connected to Tasha's company, Kebe Studios, were transferred into the new business shortly after the defamation loss. Kebe Studios had reportedly been responsible for paying $2.9 million of the judgment.

The complaint claims those transfers left the original business as 'an empty shell with no assets from which Ms. Almánzar could collect the Kebe Studios Judgment'. Cardi alleges that Yelen Entertainment now controls Tasha K's 'Unwine with Tasha K' social media accounts, along with the rest of her online content and revenue streams.

The lawsuit paints the move as part of a wider effort to restructure Tasha's finances while keeping the income flowing through different channels. Cardi's legal team argues the changes were designed specifically to prevent the rapper from accessing money linked to the judgment.

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Georgia Property Transfer And Financial Moves Under Scrutiny

The second part of Cardi's lawsuit focuses on what she claims were additional efforts to protect Tasha K's personal finances from collection attempts.

According to the complaint, Kebe allegedly 'rerouted [Tasha's] salary and earnings through Yelen's accounts', removed her name from bank accounts, and arranged for her earnings to stop being paid directly to her. Cardi also claims property in Georgia was transferred into Kebe's name as part of the same effort.

Court paperwork attached to the filing reportedly shows the property transfer happened in March 2022, with Tasha transferring ownership to her husband in exchange for just $1.

The lawsuit also points to statements Kebe allegedly made under oath during previous proceedings. Cardi claims he admitted several of the moves were intended to help Tasha avoid paying the judgment.

According to the filing, Kebe said Kebe Studios was shut down because 'it wasn't being operated properly and because it had a judgment against it.' When asked about accepting ownership of the Georgia property, he allegedly responded: 'I wanted to help her avoid garnishment.'

Cardi's legal team argues those statements directly support the claim that the transfers were made to keep assets out of reach. The rapper is now asking the court to void the transfer of assets to Yelen Entertainment as well as the Georgia property deal.