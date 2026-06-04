An alleged resurfaced interview involving porn actor Sly Diggler has drawn renewed online attention after claims resurfaced that he was involved in a recorded encounter reportedly linked to music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daphne Joy.

The interview has been widely circulated on social platforms and commentary channels, with Diggler's remarks being referenced in connection with allegations about an alleged intimate encounter involving Combs and Joy.

Resurfaced Interview Draws Renewed Attention

Footage and excerpts from the interview began circulating again after renewed public interest in alleged leaked content involving the same figures. In the resurfaced material, Diggler is reported to have described the circumstances surrounding a sexual encounter he claims involved multiple participants.

According to reposted clips and transcripts, Diggler alleged that the interaction included 'swapping' dynamics between himself and Combs during the encounter. The term has been widely repeated across reposted summaries of the interview, though the full original context has not been independently verified.

Sly Diggler is reported to have described the encounter in explicit terms, saying in the resurfaced interview:

'We was pretty much swapping... I get and swap... that's what she asked for and that's what she got.'

He further claimed that both men were involved at different points during the encounter and described the arrangement as intermittent participation between them.

Claims Linked to Alleged Video Controversy

The resurfaced interview has been discussed alongside allegations of a leaked video said to involve Combs, Joy, and Diggler. The alleged recording has circulated in fragments across social media, prompting widespread speculation and commentary.

Entertainment outlet LADbible reported renewed attention on Diggler's past statements amid the wider controversy, noting ongoing public interest in the figures connected to the discussion.

Media personality DJ Vlad has also been cited in connection with the controversy, with reports stating he previously interviewed Diggler and discussed claims related to the alleged recording. In a quoted statement, Vlad said: 'I was not prepared for what I saw in that video.'

The authenticity of the alleged video has not been confirmed by independent investigators or legal filings.

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Daphne Joy Responds to Allegations

Daphne Joy has also addressed the controversy surrounding the alleged leak. In statements reported by multiple outlets, she denied consenting to any recording of the encounter and described the situation as harmful.

She was quoted as saying she 'never consented' to being recorded and suggested the material was being used in a damaging context.

Wider Online and Media Reaction

The resurfaced interview and related allegations have been amplified through entertainment news platforms and reposted clips. Some reports have noted increased discussion around the material due to ongoing public interest in the individuals involved.

On TikTok, users expressed shock at the claims discussed in the clips, with comments including: 'Swap out is crazy,' 'Her kids listening to this...,' and 'That's sad.'

Meanwhile, under the full VladTV interview on YouTube featuring Sly Diggler, viewers also shared strong reactions, with comments such as: 'This is diabolical,' 'This has to be the craziest thing I've heard in my life,' and 'D*mn!!'

Media commentary has also referenced reactions from rapper Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, who has previously addressed aspects of the broader situation involving Joy and Combs in separate statements.