Stefon Diggs will not be punished by the NFL over allegations made by his former personal chef, after the league ruled this week that the free-agent wide receiver did not violate its Personal Conduct Policy following his acquittal on assault and strangulation charges in Massachusetts in May 2026. The decision effectively ends the league's review of the case and clears a major obstacle for Diggs as he looks for a new team.

The accusations against Diggs date back to late 2025, when his ex-live-in chef, Jamila Adams, alleged he assaulted and strangled her during an incident on 2 December. Prosecutors in Massachusetts charged the former New England Patriots receiver with felony strangulation and a separate assault-related offence, setting up a high-profile criminal trial that played out alongside questions over his NFL future.

Inside the Clash Between Stefon Diggs and His Former Chef

The real reason Stefon Diggs' ex-chef ended up accusing him of violent assault was laid out in starkly different terms by each side in court.

Prosecutors alleged that Diggs attacked Adams inside his home, portraying the 32-year-old as violent and controlling. The details of the alleged incident were serious enough for them to press a felony strangulation charge, backed by an additional assault count. On paper, at least, this was the sort of case that can end a player's career before the league even finishes reading the indictment.

Diggs, however, consistently denied any physical abuse. His lawyers argued that what happened on 2 December was an argument about money and employment, not a violent attack, and that Adams' version of events was exaggerated or simply untrue. According to the defence, the dispute centred on financial arrangements between the pair once the professional relationship broke down.

At trial, jurors were presented with sharply conflicting accounts. Prosecutors painted a picture of a serious domestic confrontation. The defence pushed back, insisting there was no assault and urging the jury to focus on inconsistencies and motives. It was, in short, a mess of a he-said, she-said case, with Diggs' reputation sitting in the middle of it.

After two days of deliberation in May 2026, the jury found Diggs not guilty on all counts and concluded he was not criminally responsible for the alleged assault or strangulation. Legally, that cleared him. In the world of the NFL, it was only half the battle.

How the NFL Parsed Stefon Diggs' Off-Field Turmoil

For starters, the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy gives the league broad power to investigate and sanction players even when courts acquit them. A not-guilty verdict does not automatically shield anyone from suspensions, fines or mandatory counselling. The league has used that latitude before, and players know it.

Word that the NFL was still 'reviewing the matter' surfaced months after Diggs walked out of court a free man. League investigators examined the underlying allegations and the court record to determine if his behaviour, proven or not, breached its standards.

The NFL closed out its review of the matter involving Stefon Diggs and his former chef. It said there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation. pic.twitter.com/umnRQzDbte — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2026

According to the latest reports, that process wrapped up this week. The NFL concluded there was no violation of its Personal Conduct Policy in the former chef case and decided that Stefon Diggs will not face discipline. No suspension, no fine, no placement on the commissioner's exempt list.

On one level, that sounds straightforward. On another, it is huge. The ruling removes the final formal barrier hanging over Diggs' name and lets teams consider him purely in football terms rather than as a legal and PR headache waiting to explode.

A Free Agent With Baggage, But No Ban

Diggs is currently a free agent after being released by the New England Patriots earlier this year. While the criminal case and league review were unresolved, some front offices were understandably wary. No general manager wants to sign a high-profile receiver in June only to watch him get suspended in July.

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In 2025, Diggs still produced more than 1,000 receiving yards and four touchdowns, numbers that suggest he remains an effective starter despite being in his early thirties. On paper, he should be one of the more attractive veteran options on the market.

Yet the cloud from the Adams case and the lingering NFL review was enough to cool at least some interest. Teams were not just weighing his ability to get open; they were gaming out headlines, sponsorship fall-out and whether they might lose him for weeks to a conduct suspension.

With the league now opting against punishment, that calculation shifts. Clubs can assess whether his on-field production, leadership and salary demands fit their plans without waiting to see if the commissioner's office will swing an axe.

Diggs, for his part, has been working out through the off-season while waiting for both the jury verdict and the league's decision. His camp can now pitch him to teams as a player who has been cleared in court and by the NFL's own process, even if public opinion around the case will be slower and messier to resolve. That is how this stuff tends to work.

Whether that is enough to land him another big contract remains to be seen. But at least one thing is now settled: in the eyes of the league that controls his livelihood, Diggs is free to play.