Cassie Ventura is facing fresh accusations of 's** trafficking' and lying about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' notorious 'freak-offs'.

This came after former male escort Clayton Howard used a TikTok video posted on 5 June to attack the singer's legal team and claim he is the true victim of the parties that helped bring down the music mogul.

Clayton Howard Says He Is The 'Real' Diddy Victim

A former s** worker now studying law, filed his own lawsuit in mid‑2025 against both Combs and Ventura. In that complaint, he alleged he was hired repeatedly for 'freak-offs' — drug-fuelled s** sessions involving Combs, Ventura and male escorts — and claimed Ventura gave him a sexually transmitted disease.

He is seeking $35 million (£26.12 million) in damages, including what his lawyers describe as lifetime medical and mental health costs stemming from those encounters.

In the TikTok video posted under his handle @operationr.o.c., Howard accused Ventura's legal team of running 'a dedicated campaign to stalk, harass and discredit me' as the case drags on.

He insisted the mother-of-three 'has not disputed any of my allegations' in court, saying her lawyers are instead trying to sink his case on timing and jurisdiction.

'Her motion to dismiss attacks me on the timeliness of the allegations, stating now "it's too late to charge her",' he said, arguing that the filing ducks the substance of his claims.

As of this writing, nothing in the court record provided confirms whether Ventura has contested specific factual allegations at this stage.

Diddy Update: Freak-Offs, Text Messages And 'Lies'

The latest flare‑up centres on a text message Howard sent to Alex Fine, which Ventura's team included as an exhibit in their bid to dismiss the case or move it out of California. Howard concedes he wrote to Fine and told TikTok viewers he chose his words carefully, using what he called a 'velvet glove' approach in the hope Ventura might reach out privately.

He went further in the video, questioning Ventura's credibility and flipping the narrative of the freak‑offs on its head.

'I am no liar. I did send that text to Alex Fine and it's not because Cassandra Ventura is a truthful woman,' he said, adding that Fine 'had no knowledge of the truth of what really happened' because he 'wasn't in those rooms.'

Howard claimed he 'knew she was lying from the beginning' when media reports first detailed Ventura's account of Diddy's behaviour, scoffing at the idea that male participants were predators rather than prey.

'The real victims are the men who were manipulated by Jane Does and Cassandra Ventura — the dozens of men this happened to for years,' he argued.

At one point in the clip, he alleged Ventura 'admitted to s** trafficking me and lying about me'.

Cassie Ventura Leaves The US As Legal Fight Escalates

While Howard ramps up his public campaign, Ventura is trying to change the terrain of the legal battle altogether. In a declaration filed on 1 May in connection with Howard's suit, and obtained by US media, she stated bluntly: 'I am not a resident of the State of California. I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States.'

Because of that, Ventura has asked the court either to dismiss the case or to transfer it to New York, where her lawyers are based and where she says attending hearings would be 'significantly more convenient' than returning to California.

Fine, for his part, has publicly backed his wife and branded Howard's accusations 'baseless', urging people to respect their family's privacy. He has not commented in detail on the TikTok allegations or the text message submitted to the court.

Ventura's relocation comes roughly a year after she spent four days on the stand at Combs' trial, then eight months pregnant with her third child. Her testimony about Combs' alleged violence was harrowing, describing 'violent arguments [that] usually resulted in physical abuse and dragging... he would mash my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me.'

She also outlined how the so‑called freak‑offs began and how, in her telling, Combs' control of her life tightened over a decade.

Diddy In Prison, But The 'Freak-Off' Legacy Lingers

Combs is now serving a 50‑month sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low‑security federal prison in New Jersey, after being fined $500,000 (£373,132.50) and placed on a further five years' supervised release.

Federal prison records show his expected release date was recently nudged forward to 15 April 2028, shaving a handful of days off the original term.

Yet the courtroom reckoning around his private life is still unspooling. Howard's case accuses both Combs and Ventura of s** trafficking, human trafficking and s***** assault and alleges he endured 'physical and psychological injuries' at those parties, including a pregnancy with Ventura that he says ended in an abortion, according to TMZ's summary of the suit.

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As of this writing, Ventura has not responded publicly to the TikTok video or to Howard's latest framing of himself as the casualty of Diddy's s***** appetites. Her representatives did not respond to requests for comment in earlier coverage of her move overseas.

The new claims land in the long shadow of Diddy Combs' federal criminal case and Ventura's own explosive allegations. The Me & U star was a central witness in the US government's s**-trafficking prosecution of the Bad Boy Records founder, whom she dated from 2007 to 2018.

Combs, now 56, was ultimately convicted in 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, avoiding the more serious trafficking and racketeering charges that might have put him away for life.

Ventura later secured a reported $20 million (£14.93 million) settlement from her ex in a separate civil case, then quietly left the United States with her husband, fitness trainer Alex Fine, and their three children.