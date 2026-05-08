James Charles has received flak after a now-deleted video appeared to show the beauty influencer telling a laid-off Spirit Airlines worker to 'get a job' after she messaged him a GoFundMe link.

The clip, originally posted on Charles' secondary TikTok account before it was removed, has since been widely reshared on TikTok and Reddit. It allegedly shows him reading out a direct message from a woman who said she had lost her job, declared bankruptcy, and was seeking financial help through a crowdfunding page.

James Charles Calls Spirit Employee 'Lazy' and 'Entitled'

According to users who reposted the video, the woman shared a GoFundMe link in the hope of receiving support from Charles.

In the footage, Charles is said to have questioned why she would approach him for money and suggested she should instead apply for jobs. He also reportedly described her as 'lazy piece of shit' and 'entitled.'

He is also alleged to have said, 'Send you money cause you lost your job?! Oh my God, welcome to the real world!' Charles, then, expanded his argument to general employment conditions in the US, noting that job losses are common and citing thousands of Spirit Airlines employees affected by restructuring.

In one moment, he reportedly states, 'I'm not helping you—all you did was lost your job, okay?' before adding, 'Welcome to the real world.'

People watching the video focused heavily on something James Charles said about whom he would and would not help. He suggested he might only give money or support in certain cases, like if someone had been a long-term supporter of his or was seriously ill.

That idea has added to the criticism. Some viewers felt it sounded like he was setting strict rules about who deserves help, rather than offering basic empathy to someone in need.

The video itself didn't stay up for long. It was taken down soon after it appeared, though it's unclear whether Charles deleted it himself or the platform removed it. So far, he hasn't publicly explained the clip in detail or addressed the backlash directly.

Spirit Airlines Job Loss

Spirit Airlines employees are finding themselves jobless, saying thousands of workers were affected by financial problems and restructuring. The exact numbers being shared vary, and not all have been clearly confirmed.

In the video, Charles is seen mentioning those job losses himself, reportedly referencing a figure of around 11,000 employees. Other posts circulating online suggest the total could be higher.

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However, many viewers say the response comes across as lacking empathy, especially given the scale of job losses being discussed. Phrases like 'Wow no empathy... Evil evil evil' and 'He really could've just chosen not to have made the video' reflect a sense that the response wasn't just rude, but unnecessary and performative.

But some defend Charles, saying influencers often get overwhelmed with unsolicited money requests and may react harshly after seeing repeated messages from strangers.

Others argue that, even if he was frustrated, the tone in the video still went too far, given that he's an 'influencer' with millions of followers. One comment said, 'Losing a job is not FUN nowadays for regular non-content or 'famous' people. We don't get money easy out here.'

While another said, 'These people are only famous because you all are watching and sharing their content, suggesting audience responsibility in keeping influencers relevant. So far, Charles hasn't publicly explained the clip in detail or addressed the backlash directly.