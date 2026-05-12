Katie Price on Friday rejected claims that her husband, Lee Andrew, is 'detained in Dubai' after he failed to join her in the Good Morning Britain studio in London for a scheduled joint interview.

Viewers noticed that only Price appeared on the ITV breakfast show, despite Good Morning Britain trailing an exclusive sit‑down with both Katie and Andrew on its social media channels. The teaser clip, posted the day before, had promised the newly married couple would speak to hosts live, prompting questions when he did not appear on the sofa.

Price Dismisses Claim Lee Is 'Detained in Dubai'

The speculation began when rumours circulated online that a British man had been detained in Dubai. Price told presenters she was asked off‑camera whether that man might be her new husband, who is based in the UAE. She said she immediately messaged Lee to shut the idea down.

According to Katie, she was told about the claim behind the scenes shortly before going on air. 'They just said it to me in there,' she explained, referring to the GMB team. She then recounted what she sent to Lee: 'So I just said to him, "Lee, apparently a British man has been detained. Can you just confirm it's not you?" Because I obviously know it's not him.'

Price said Lee quickly responded with a voice note and 'laughing emojis,' insisting it was not him and sending photographs of himself to show where he actually was. She told viewers he is now at the airport and on his way to the UK, after simply missing his original flight.

'He's now at the airport, he's on his way. He just didn't make the flight. He's coming over here to spend quite a few months now,' she said, adding that there was no truth in any suggestion of an arrest or detention.

Good Morning Britain did not present any evidence that Andrew was in trouble with authorities. All references to a detained Briton in Dubai were framed as rumour, and Katie's responses were her own account of private messages between the pair. There has been no independent confirmation that Lee is facing any legal issues abroad, and, on the available information, the claims remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

Missed Flight and Business Ties Overseas

Price has been travelling frequently to the Middle East in recent months and has spoken publicly about spending more time there. On Friday's programme, she suggested that Andrew's absence had a much more prosaic explanation than social media might prefer.

She said Lee had been busy organising practical matters to support her time in the region. 'He's been sorting out my visa, my international driving licence and he was flying from Muscat, flying from there,' she told the hosts, stressing that 'all his business stuff is there' and that he 'had things to do,' which she blamed for the missed flight.

That version of events was gently tested by co‑host Ed Balls, who reminded Katie that, according to a video Lee had sent to GMB staff the previous day, he was already at the airport then. Ed remarked that, from the show's perspective, it did look as if he had been poised to board a plane in time for the interview.

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Katie did not offer a detailed timeline in response. 'I don't know, because of his business he had things to do last minute,' she said. The explanation was notably light on specifics, but she doubled down on her insistence that he was now back at the airport and en route to Britain.

Ed, leaning into the slightly awkward moment, joked that Lee was perhaps 'too busy sending videos' instead of getting on the plane. Katie acknowledged the confusion, saying they had already done their 'research chat' with producers and had fully expected to appear together.

'I'm like, "Yeah, we'll be here," but everyone would be like, "Yeah, he's on a flight ban, he's not going to make it," but he is at the airport now. He's on his way,' she said, pushing back against online suggestions that there was some kind of formal travel

Pressed on whether Andrew is generally unreliable, Katie defended him. 'Not to me! Not at all!' she replied, insisting that while he may have missed a major TV slot, that did not reflect how he behaves in their relationship.

Neither Andrew nor representatives for him have issued a public statement to corroborate Price's account of events, and Good Morning Britain did not broadcast the video he is said to have sent from the airport. At this stage, all details about his movements and business commitments come solely from Katie's side of the story, and nothing has been independently verified.