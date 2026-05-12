The latest wave of Pentagon UFO material, released in the United States last week, is being sharply reinterpreted by prominent Christian leaders who say the images point not to aliens from distant planets, but to 'extra‑dimensional' beings rooted in the Bible's spiritual realm.

The newly declassified cache, comprising more than 160 files, photos, and videos of so‑called unidentified anomalous phenomena, includes Apollo‑era imagery and footage of glowing orbs and objects streaking across military skies.

The US Defence Department's release reignited a simmering public obsession. The Pentagon said in a statement that the public 'can ultimately make up their own minds' about what the UFO files show, a careful nod to both transparency and ambiguity. Online, however, many commentators skipped the nuance and went straight to the familiar conclusion: evidence, at last, that extraterrestrial craft have been visiting Earth and that governments have been hiding it.

Mysterious footage from the Pentagon’s UFO files shows a bizarre object streaking across the sky in 2013.



The nearly two-minute infrared clip, submitted by U.S. Central Command personnel, shows a strangely shaped object floating over the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/BKFB1W8xSF — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2026

Two US pastors with significant followings are urging Christians to resist that narrative. Jeremiah J. Johnston, president of the Christian Thinkers Society, and Greg Laurie, who leads Harvest Christian Fellowship in California, argue that the UFO material is better understood through Scripture than through science fiction. In separate commentaries, both men accept that something unexplained has been captured on camera, but say the idea of physical aliens travelling from another solar system is the least persuasive explanation on offer.

'I am not impressed by the imagery,' Johnston wrote in a blog post for ChristianThinkers.com, noting that grainy frames and distant lights are not the smoking gun believers in alien spacecraft are hoping for. He even cited former US president Barack Obama's quip that if Washington had alien bodies in storage, 'some guy guarding the installation would have taken a selfie.' Laurie was equally blunt: 'I looked at the images. I wasn't convinced. Nothing I saw made me say, That's it. We're not alone.'

UFO Fascination Meets 'Extra‑Dimensional' Theology

Where the two pastors part company with mainstream sceptics is in what they think might sit behind the unexplained. For Laurie, the cultural habit of leaping from 'unidentified' to 'alien' is itself revealing. 'The moment someone spots something unexplained in the sky, the cultural default is immediately aliens from outer space,' he wrote. 'But what if the better explanation isn't extraterrestrial – but extra‑dimensional?'

That language is not sci‑fi jargon for Laurie. He is talking about what Christians have long called the spiritual realm. Angels, demons, principalities, powers: the unseen actors in the biblical drama. Johnston takes the same line, answering the familiar question about intelligent life beyond Earth with an unflinching 'of course' and then pointing his readers to Scripture. 'The heavens are teeming with intelligent beings. We call them angels. We call them principalities. We call them powers. Scripture names them.'

Both men turn to some of the Bible's most puzzling visions to make their point. Laurie highlights the first chapter of Ezekiel, where the Old Testament prophet describes 'living creatures' and wheels that move in any direction 'for the spirit of the living creatures was in the wheels.' To contemporary ears, it sounds like the language of UFOs. Laurie does not pretend to decode it fully but insists it was 'real, other‑worldly, and it wasn't from Mars,' calling it 'by every modern technical definition, an Unidentified Flying Object' in service of God rather than evidence for aliens.

Johnston draws on Daniel 10, where an angelic messenger tells Daniel he has been delayed for 21 days because 'the prince of the kingdom of Persia' resisted him, a strange glimpse of conflict between spiritual beings. To Johnston, this is not a metaphor but a window into real movement between realms. For him, these passages establish the framework for assessing any modern UFO report.

Christian Leaders Sort UFOs Into Four Camps

Johnston goes beyond general theology and sketches a classification system for the Pentagon UFO material. In his view, the phenomena likely fall into four overlapping categories. First, misidentified natural occurrences, from ice crystals to tricks of light. Second, classified human technology that is not yet public. Third, genuine angelic activity. Fourth, demonic activity.

That last category is the one that troubles both pastors the most. Johnston points to the New Testament letter to the Ephesians, which describes believers wrestling 'not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world'. The phrase 'in high places' lingers in his analysis as a suggestive detail for a generation fixated on the sky.

Laurie, meanwhile, cites evangelist Billy Graham's book Angels and its warning that demonic forces can counterfeit the supernatural. If good angels can appear in startling, luminous ways, he argues, there is no reason to assume malevolent beings cannot do the same. For a culture that, in his words, has 'largely traded the spiritual for the scientific,' a convincingly physical UFO encounter might be a more tempting hook than an overtly religious experience.

WATCH: All 28 UFO videos released by the Pentagon today — complete collection.



Any signs of aliens?👽pic.twitter.com/JH4bHzzaBu — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 9, 2026

Both leaders read the surge in UFO fascination as more than a harmless hobby. Johnston worries it signals a public 'primed for deception,' recalling New Testament warnings about 'false signs and wonders' and apocalyptic imagery of demonic spirits performing miracles to mislead rulers. He suggests that a generation conditioned by Hollywood to expect cosmic visitors may be 'desperate to believe in something, anything, beyond itself,' and therefore willing to embrace whatever spectacular story appears in the sky.

None of this, it should be said, confirms what the Pentagon files actually contain. The videos and photographs remain ambiguous. No government agency has presented conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial craft, and no proof has emerged that the images depict angels or demons rather than misidentified objects or secret projects. At this stage, both the alien hypothesis and the extra‑dimensional biblical reading rest on interpretation rather than hard data, and any definitive claims should be treated with considerable caution.