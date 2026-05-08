Fresh claims linked to Pentagon connected probes have now sparked alarm after filmmaker Dan Farah alleged that several former government investigators believed mysterious entities began 'watching' them and their families after they looked into reports of non-human intelligence.

From glowing orbs appearing inside homes to alleged encounters near nuclear weapons bases, the claims have reignited fears that the people investigating UFOs may have become targets themselves.

Claims of Strange Activity Following Them Home

Farah, who has spent years interviewing military and intelligence figures for a UFO documentary project, said some former officials privately described bizarre experiences that allegedly began shortly after they started investigating unexplained aerial phenomena.

According to Farah, investigators told him they witnessed glowing orbs near their homes, strange craft hovering close to their properties and unexplained incidents involving family members. He explained that some intelligence officials compared the situation to spy operations between rival nations.

'If Russia sends a spy to Washington, our intelligence agencies watch the spy because they are watching us,' Farah said while discussing the claims. According to him, officials believed the same thing may have happened after they began probing reports of non-human intelligence.

The filmmaker revealed he originally included a segment about the incidents in an early version of his documentary. However, he later removed the scenes after viewers in private screenings struggled to believe the stories.

Farah admitted audiences accepted military investigations into UFOs more easily than deeply personal accounts involving family homes and alleged encounters.

He said the stories became 'a bridge too far' for many viewers despite the credibility of the officials sharing them.

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Nuclear Base Encounters

Farah described interviews with security officers who claimed they witnessed unidentified aerial phenomena hovering over sensitive military sites before terrifying events unfolded.

One former Air Force guard allegedly recalled seeing a bright light beam strike his vehicle while he and a colleague monitored a nuclear base. According to the account, both men suddenly became frozen and unable to move.

The guard claimed he saw three strange beings approaching the vehicle before blacking out completely. When he regained consciousness, he allegedly found himself and his partner at the bottom of a remote reservoir on the opposite side of the base. Hours had reportedly passed.

Farah said the witness claimed military investigators and CIA personnel later separated the pair, questioned them extensively and ordered them never to speak to each other again. The alleged witness also claimed his colleague was rapidly transferred overseas shortly afterwards.

Farah insisted another former serviceman later shared a remarkably similar story involving another base in a different decade. He claimed both men described nearly identical interrogations and medical examinations after the incidents.

Humanoid Beings and Missing Time

The interviews reportedly became emotional as witnesses revisited the incidents years later.

Farah said one former serviceman visibly shook while recalling his experience, forcing the interview to pause. According to the filmmaker, the witness described one extremely tall humanoid figure accompanied by several smaller beings that looked different from each other.

The tall figure allegedly carried a rod-like device which the witness compared to a cattle prod. Farah also claimed some witnesses experienced what UFO researchers often call 'missing time', where long periods appeared to vanish from memory after encounters with strange craft.

Several witnesses allegedly underwent radiation testing and medical examinations after the events. The claims remain impossible to independently verify, and no official evidence has publicly emerged confirming the encounters happened exactly as described.

Still, the detailed similarities between accounts have continued fuelling speculation inside online UFO communities.

Sceptics Warn Claims Still Lack Hard Proof

Despite the growing fascination around UFO disclosures and military whistleblowers, sceptics continue urging caution. Critics point out that many extraordinary claims remain based on personal testimony rather than physical evidence.

Farah himself acknowledged the psychological barrier many people face when hearing stories involving aliens or non-human entities. He suggested that audiences are often willing to accept classified investigations into UFOs but struggle when witnesses describe deeply personal paranormal experiences.

The debate arrives as pressure continues mounting on US authorities to release more information surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena.

Several politicians and intelligence figures have publicly acknowledged unexplained incidents involving military personnel in recent years. However, there remains no official confirmation that extraterrestrial beings have visited Earth.

Even so, stories involving shadowy investigations, nuclear facilities and alleged encounters with strange entities continue gripping the internet and feeding public fascination with the possibility that governments may know far more about UFOs than they admit.