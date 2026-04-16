A US congressman has declared that aliens exist after receiving classified briefings with admirals and has claimed that pilots are being silenced for reporting sightings of unusual craft. Republican Tim Burchett of Tennessee made the assertion during recent media interviews, citing a high-ranking naval official who told him the phenomena were real.

The lawmaker said the briefings contained details so disturbing they would keep the public awake at night. He has been a leading voice in Congress for greater openness on unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs as they are officially known. His comments have drawn widespread attention as the latest in a series of high-profile statements on the topic.

Briefings Reveal Unsettling Details on Non-Human Craft

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Mr Burchett has described how one senior naval source simply stated 'they're real' during a conversation about the sightings. He has repeatedly been denied access to high-quality photographs and files held by the FBI and branches of the military. The congressman argues that the technology displayed by these craft is too advanced to originate from any earthly power such as the United States, Russia or China.

Accounts from military pilots describe objects that perform manoeuvres far beyond the capabilities of known aircraft, including rapid acceleration and direction changes that defy physics as currently understood. Mr Burchett believes these encounters pose potential safety risks to aviation and merit full investigation without the usual secrecy.

He has also pointed to a pattern of mysterious deaths and disappearances among researchers connected to secret aerospace programmes, which he sees as part of a larger effort to suppress information. While such claims are difficult to substantiate, they reflect the congressman's frustration with the current level of classification.

US Congressman Declares Aliens Exist After Briefings with Admirals

The congressman claims that pilots who witness these craft are often pressured into silence or face professional consequences if they speak out. This alleged silencing has contributed to under-reporting of incidents, according to Mr Burchett, even as the Pentagon has updated procedures for documenting UAP encounters to improve aviation safety.

His position echoes testimony from earlier hearings in which former officials alleged the government possesses recovered non-human craft and biologics. Although the Pentagon denies such programmes, Mr Burchett continues to press for declassification, saying the public has a right to know what is happening in our skies.

Naval pilots in particular have reported near-collisions with unidentified objects during training exercises, raising concerns about flight safety. Some witnesses have described the craft as exhibiting intelligence and evasive behaviour, prompting questions about their origin and intent.

Despite the lack of conclusive public evidence, the issue has gained traction across party lines, with several members of Congress attending classified sessions and demanding answers from intelligence agencies.

Congress Faces Calls for Full Transparency on UAPs

Mr Burchett's latest comments have reignited debate about the existence of extraterrestrial life and the government's handling of related information. He maintains that multiple officials have privately confirmed contact over the years, though public disclosure remains limited.

A verified account on X recently highlighted the claims, posting a video link noting 'Congressman Reveals He Has Seen The Aliens The Government is Hiding'.

Congressman Reveals He Has Seen The Aliens The Government is Hiding: 'Get Ready 🛸👽https://t.co/BqDfdw5LjA via @YouTube — Albert ☆ Hawaii 🍩 (@saimin) April 12, 2026

As of April 2026, Mr Burchett shows no sign of backing down, ensuring the topic of whether aliens exist remains a live issue in American politics and beyond.