Donald Trump has claimed he demonstrated 'extreme intelligence' after scoring 30 out of 30 on a cognitive test during his latest physical exam at the White House on 29 May, and then publicly boasted about the result in a Truth Social post the following day.

The 79-year-old President, who said it was the fourth time he had taken such a test, framed the perfect score as proof of superior mental fitness compared with other US leaders.

Trump has for years presented his cognitive scores as a political weapon, using them to argue that he is mentally sharper than rivals and, by implication, fitter for office.

The latest medical memo from White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella, released on 29 May, again declared that the President 'remains in excellent health' and is 'fully fit to carry out all duties.'

Within hours, Trump seized on the cognitive element of that assessment, turning what doctors treat as a screening tool for memory problems into a public loyalty test for his opponents.

Trump is now bragging over doctors being so concerned with his cognitive decline that he was given 3 dementia tests in a year and Obama/Biden were given 0.



Not the brag you think it is, Donald! pic.twitter.com/XD6RPG3vyk — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 27, 2026

In his post, Trump insisted that 'unlike other US Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered extreme intelligence.' He went on to deride 'Dumocrats' who might query his claims, adding that this was his 'fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked.'

The boast did not stop there. Trump described perfect scores as 'very rare,' particularly 'when achieved four times in a row,' and argued that 'all people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests.' In the same breath, he said Congress and the 'Dumocrats' should be demanding such exams for candidates, effectively turning a medical screening exercise into a partisan talking point.

Doctors Push Back On Donald Trump 'Extreme Intelligence' Spin

The medical report underlying Trump's triumphal post is, on its face, straightforward. Dr Barbabella wrote that Trump shows 'strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function,' with 'cognitive and physical performance' described as 'excellent.' The president, Barbabella said, had completed a 'comprehensive neurological exam' showing 'normal mental status, intact cranial nerves, normal motor strength, sensation, reflexes, gait and balance.'

Tucked into that memo is the detail Trump chose to amplify: a 30 out of 30 result on a cognitive assessment. According to CNN medical analyst Dr Jonathan Reiner, speaking on the network about the same exam, that test appears to have been the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, which is commonly used to screen for signs of dementia and other forms of mental decline.

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Reiner's view of the president's celebration was notably cooler than Trump's own. 'I'll note again that it looks like they once again tested the president with the MOCA test,' he said, before pointing out that the instrument is not designed to be sat repeatedly for glory. 'That's not really that useful when you take it over and over and over again, because the questions don't change that much.'

He went further, challenging the very premise that Trump's result says anything about genius. 'Once you've taken it now four times, it's probably not that difficult to pretty easily get through it,' Reiner explained. 'It shouldn't be hard to get through it anyway, because it's a dementia screening test, it's not an IQ test.'

In other words, medical specialists tend to interpret the MoCA in the opposite way to Trump. A perfect score is reassuring in that it shows no obvious cognitive red flags on that particular day. It is not a badge of brilliance, and repeating the same test four times, with similar material, inevitably blurs the line between measuring function and remembering the answers.

Donald Trump Turns Routine Screening Into Campaign Material

This is not the first time Trump has turned a routine cognitive screening into a personal achievement story. He has repeatedly recounted past tests on the campaign trail, describing how he was asked to recall a series of words or identify animals, treating successful completion as a passed exam rather than a simple check that his memory and orientation were intact.

His latest Truth Social post follows that familiar pattern. There is a hint of competitive bravado, casting unnamed predecessors as too timid or too frail to sit the test he now presents as a standard of courage. There is also the blunt political edge, demanding that every candidate for high office undergo the same process, then using his own score as the benchmark.

The results of my Physical Examination, taken at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, and just released, were extremely good. Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered… pic.twitter.com/1HccgngLI0 — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 31, 2026

The White House has not expanded on Barbabella's memo, and there is no independent documentation of the precise format or timing of the four tests Trump says he has taken.

On one side, Trump touts what he calls 'extreme intelligence' and a flawless record of 120 out of 120 on a cognitive assessment he paints as exceptionally tough. On the other hand, a practising cardiologist on a major US network reminds viewers that this is a dementia screening, with largely unchanged questions, and that scoring full marks is meant to be reassuring, not remarkable.