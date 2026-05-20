Donald Trump's comments on Monday, 19 May, triggered new online debate after the 79-year-old president told reporters the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was 'going to be waterproof.' The remark drew criticism from Fox News viewers and social media users, who called it 'bizarre' and questioned his mental sharpness.

For context, Trump was speaking on the South Lawn of the White House at the annual bipartisan Congressional Picnic, where he appeared alongside First Lady Melania Trump. According to the Irish Star, he discussed Iran, global oil prices and his planned $400 million expansion of the White House ballroom before turning to renovations at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump's Reflecting Pool Remarks

The latest wave of speculation began when Trump described the long, shallow pool on the National Mall as a project he was personally overseeing at a fraction of the cost. 'I'm doing a job on the reflecting lake for a fraction of what they paid,' he said. 'Now I've upgraded it very — I got so into it, I've upgraded it like you wouldn't believe.'

He went on to outline what he said were improvements to the site, including new pathways and repairs to the water feature itself. 'I'm doing all the walkways outside. I'm doing it properly, but it's a much bigger job, and you see it happening now. It's going to be beautiful, it's going to be waterproof, it's going to be reflecting again,' he told reporters.

Trump: "I'm doing a job on the reflecting lake. It's gonna be water proof." pic.twitter.com/MmKribGKds — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

The word 'waterproof' quickly became the focus of the backlash. Critics pointed out that a pool designed to hold water is, by definition, already waterproof. On X, one user wrote: 'The reflecting lake will be waterproof is definitely a top 10 dumbest thing he's ever said.' Another said: 'This has to be the dumbest quote of the day by Trump,' while a third joked: 'Excellent. Once he's done, maybe he can waterproof the Potomac.'

Trump also complained about the condition of the pool before the renovations, saying, "I took over a dirty, filthy thing that wasn't open. It was disgusting, and friends of mine would come to the Lincoln or the Washington" and say, "'Sir, it's disgusting,' and I said, 'What's disgusting?' The reflecting lake."

Online Reaction

The slip between 'pool' and 'lake' only fuelled the mockery online. One viewer said Trump was wasting taxpayer money on the Reflecting Pool without even knowing its name, adding that it was already waterproof and asking, in effect, how a pool could be anything else.

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From there, criticism of his language moved into sharper territory. Some Fox News viewers and commentators framed the remark as a sign of cognitive decline rather than a simple gaffe. 'Trump's dementia is out of control,' one user claimed. Another asked, 'What in the dementia is this?' while a third wrote that America should place him under supervision before he causes more damage.

Others focused on competence rather than diagnosis. 'Jesus. THIS buffoon has access to the codes?' one viewer posted, while another branded the comment 'ludicrous' and Trump himself 'dumb.'

The criticism was not only about language. The cost of the Reflecting Pool works also drew attention, particularly because Trump appeared to understate the price. He initially suggested the renovation would cost less than $2 million, but the project is reportedly costing taxpayers $13.1 million.

That gap between the claim and the reported figure gave critics another reason to attack the White House project. Set against Trump's assertion that he was doing the work 'for a fraction of what they paid,' the numbers were seized on by those already sceptical of his remarks.

Health Questions Persist

The broader backdrop is a president who has long faced questions about age, memory and his off-the-cuff speaking style. In this case, 'waterproof' gave critics an easy line of attack and reignited online chatter about Trump's mental fitness, even though no medical evidence was presented and no official health information accompanied the footage.

There has been no formal response from the White House or Trump's team to the specific claims raised after the picnic exchange. The Irish Star report did not cite any doctor, medical report or cognitive assessment relating to his condition, so claims of dementia remain speculative.

Still, the incident underlines how quickly a verbal slip can become a political flashpoint for a president nearing 80. A single adjective about a Washington landmark was enough to trigger another round of questions about whether Trump was merely speaking loosely, or whether his remarks point to a deeper concern.

No further details about his health have been made public, and for now the confirmed facts are the video clip, the reported $13.1 million renovation bill and the Reflecting Pool, which is once again at the centre of a Trump storm.