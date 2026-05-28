US President Donald Trump's latest slip-up came in Washington on Wednesday, when the president mixed up Iran with Venezuela during a Cabinet meeting, a day after saying at Walter Reed that his medical check-up had gone 'perfectly.'

The moment has revived questions about the 79-year-old president's fitness, even as the White House insists he remains in excellent health.

The news came after Trump spent three hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday for what the White House described as a routine preventive examination, his fourth publicly announced medical check since returning to office.

Trump And The Gaffe That Raised Fresh Questions

The latest gaffe unfolded as Trump sat at the Cabinet table, speaking on camera about US military operations against Iran and the broader Middle East stand‑off. Setting out his preferred framing, he told reporters: 'I don't go into war, I go into conflict.'

What followed was the line that detonated online. Describing the damage he said American forces had inflicted, Trump abruptly swapped Iran for another adversary.

'Despite the conflict with Venezuela, who no longer has a navy, no longer has an air force, no longer has a lot of people that were leading the country into very bad places,' he said.

He did not pause, correct himself or acknowledge the slip. He then went on: 'Their leadership is gone. Their second is gone. We're dealing with half of their third as half of their third is gone too.'

The president has ordered military action in both Venezuela and Iran in recent years, which made the muddle more jarring than a stray mispronunciation. Clips of the exchange tore through social media, where critics branded it 'alarming' and cited it as evidence of 'cognitive decline', despite the freshly minted clean bill of health from Walter Reed.

At other points in the same meeting, Trump did refer correctly to Iran, insisting the regime was desperate to strike a deal and that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth would 'finish them off' if talks failed.

Nothing in the White House account of his medical exam suggests Donald Trump literally failed his cognitive test; his doctors have previously recorded perfect scores on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment in 2018 and 2025.

Trump's Health Defence Meets Mounting Doubts

The confusion between Venezuela and Iran did not happen in a vacuum. It came at the end of a month in which Trump's health had already been under a harsh spotlight.

Photographs had shown him stooped as he left the White House for Walter Reed. Commentators have repeatedly noted heavy make‑up apparently used to cover bruising on his hands. He has been filmed with eyes closed for long stretches during Cabinet meetings, prompting accusations that he was nodding off, something he has angrily denied.

A Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll in April found that fewer than half of American adults believed he had the mental acuity or physical fitness to serve effectively as president. Trump, who turns 80 next month, is already the oldest person ever elected to the office. His predecessor, Joe Biden, bowed out of the 2024 race amid relentless questions about his own age and cognition.

Following this, the White House has pushed back hard. Spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement that 'President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history' and insisted he 'remains in excellent health.'

Ingle also accused outside doctors who offer long‑distance analysis of 'breaking the Hippocratic Oath' and engaging in 'armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes.'

Yet concerns have also been voiced by medical professionals speaking in more general terms. Dr Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former White House physician under Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama, told the Associated Press that public anxiety about the commander‑in‑chief's physical health is 'probably at an all‑time high', calling advanced age the 'No 1 concern.'

CNN medical contributor Dr Jonathan Reiner has linked Trump's reported chronic insomnia to elevated risks of dementia and reduced cognitive function in older adults, warning that long‑term sleep deprivation can cause a 'decline in your mental function.'

Trump And The Questions His Own Footage Keeps Raising

The Venezuela‑for‑Iran moment was not an isolated slip. According to reports, Trump made a similar error the previous week, mixing up Iran with Taiwan in a separate public appearance. Both episodes have been used by opponents to argue that, whatever his test scores, Donald Trump is failing an unofficial, ongoing cognitive exam in front of the cameras.

The president himself has tried to lean into the issue, repeatedly boasting that he has 'aced' cognitive tests and mocking Biden over his own verbal stumbles. He has joked that he is as energetic as he was 50 years ago, even as he admits taking extra care walking down the stairs of Air Force One to avoid falls that might trigger headlines.

There is, crucially, no law compelling presidents to release their full medical records, and what the public sees is filtered through official summaries that require presidential sign‑off. Trump's previous reports have drawn criticism for their brevity and for listing figures some doctors have openly questioned.

Adding to the unease, more than 30 neurologists, psychiatrists and other specialists signed a statement last month describing Trump as mentally unfit for office, based, they said, on 'objectively observable signs of serious medical concern.'

Thirty US psychiatrists and other doctors specialising in mental health have signed a statement declaring President Donald Trump mentally unfit to serve, warning that his ability to launch nuclear weapons is a “danger” to the worldhttps://t.co/BthiSBAIQl — The BMJ (@bmj_latest) May 11, 2026

They stressed that they had not examined him in person, which limits the weight of their judgment but not its political impact.

For now, nothing about any undisclosed medical findings has been confirmed publicly.

Read more Donald Trump Insists 'I Look So Thin' in Bizarre Briefing as Experts Warn of 'Advancing Dementia' Signs Donald Trump Insists 'I Look So Thin' in Bizarre Briefing as Experts Warn of 'Advancing Dementia' Signs

The 79‑year‑old president had spent three hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday for what aides described as his routine six‑month physical, including cardiac checks and cognitive screening.

Leaving the facility, he immediately posted on Truth Social that 'everything checked out PERFECTLY', thanking doctors and staff before returning to the White House.

It was his third medical visit in just 13 months, at a time when polls already showed voters uneasy about his age and fitness for office.