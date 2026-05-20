Donald Trump's critics cite his recent 'confabulation' about his Beijing trip as a sign of his declining mental state.

The president's mental fitness has come under renewed scrutiny after he claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping lavishly praised the U.S. military during a recent summit, a claim his critics assert never happened.

The POTUS statement has been cross-referenced with Chinese state media's coverage of the meetings, which emphasise Trump and Xi's opposing stances on issues like Taiwan and the Iran conflict.

Trump: President Xi was very, very complimentary of our military. He was amazed actually at our military. pic.twitter.com/0sjLwbBNFM — Acyn (@Acyn) May 18, 2026

'Our military is the greatest military anywhere in the world,' Trump told reporters on Tuesday. 'I just left China, and I will say, President Xi was very, very complimentary of our military. He was amazed, actually, at our military.' The public remark quickly circulated online, drawing heavy criticism.

Critics Slam Trump's Recollection of the Beijing Summit

'You're a f***** liar,' one user wrote on X. 'And no one believes this bulls*** outside of your cult. He was probably elated to have your dirty diaper a** out of China.' 'This is exactly like giving a burglar a grand tour of your house and bragging, "He was very, very complimentary of where I keep the jewelry safe. He was amazed, actually,"' another stated.

Supporters defended Trump's comment, framing it as a rhetoric for the sake of political theatrics. Critics argue that Xi has never been known to publicly gush over American military power, and that no such praise was ever quoted in the official Chinese readouts of the meeting.

Trump Has Been Criticised for Other 'Fabrications'

The controversy has only fueled long-standing rumours about Trump's mental acuity, as allegedly evidenced by his 'odd behaviour' in previous engagements. This includes his claim that his uncle knew the Unabomber, per The Guardian, as well as a 'rambling rant' about windmills following a trip to the UK.

The outlet also noted how Trump confabulated details about the US aid to Gaza during the 2025 famine, singling out the US as the only country that helped. '​You really at least want to have somebody say thank you. No other country gave anything,' said last August.

'Nobody acknowledged it, nobody talks about it and it makes you feel a little bad when you do that and you know you have other countries not giving anything, none of the European countries ​by the way gave – I mean nobody gave but us,' he asserted.

The Guardian argued that the UK and the European Union have also pledged financial support, while challenging the Trump administration to produce receipts of the US sending Gaza £44.8 million ($60 million).

Conflicting Views of Trump's Mental State

Read more Trump Dazed Look During China Visit Stuns Viewers and Revives Trump Health Fears and Health Concerns Trump Dazed Look During China Visit Stuns Viewers and Revives Trump Health Fears and Health Concerns

Trump has always seasoned his statements with digressions, said Harry Segal, a psychology senior lecturer at Cornell University.

'He'll just switch topics without self-regulation, without having a coherent narrative,' Segal stated, while also questioning the President's confabulations. 'It's where he takes an idea or something that's happened and he adds to it things that have not happened,' he explained.

These latest remarks have only highlighted broader questions about Trump's health, which have been amplified by his forthcoming medical and dental evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

The White House has announced that the 79‑year‑old president will undergo 'routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care' next week.

Trump's physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, maintains that the president is in exceptional health, fit to fulfill the duties of commander-in-chief. Trump garnered a perfect score on his cognitive assessment, according to his April 2025 physical report.