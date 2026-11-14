Alaina Kunes' father reportedly received a voicemail allegedly threatening to hang his daughter after Ring footage of alleged racist gestures outside Black Ole Miss students' apartment circulated online.

Kunes issued a public apology after the footage prompted allegations that she and another white classmate made monkey noises and racist gestures outside an apartment occupied by three Black students. Her spokesperson stated that Kunes and her family had faced harassment and threats of violence during the week.

Alaina Kunes' Father Reportedly Receives Threatening Message

A woman reportedly left the voicemail for Scott Kunes, allegedly threatening his daughter and warning against her returning to the university.

The caller allegedly stated, 'Scott, I'm going to hang your daughter. I'm going to hang the b**** when I find her.'

In the quoted voicemail, the caller claimed to live in Mississippi and attend Ole Miss. That claimed connection remains unverified.

'I live in Mississippi, by the way, and I go to Ole Miss, so you best not send your daughter back to that school. That's your best bet right now. Cause Monday morning...'

Kunes' spokesperson also expressed concern about hostility towards the Black students and fundraising campaigns the family described as fake.

'At the same time, they are deeply troubled by fake fundraising campaigns circulating online about this incident, as well as the vitriol directed at Jakiyra, Victoria and Kaiyden,' the statement read.

'Alaina hopes that the hate and hostility will cease and that the Ole Miss community can begin to heal and move forward in unity and peace,' the spokesperson added.

Alaina Kunes Apologises for Her Actions

Kunes stated in her public apology that she was 'unaware of their race' when she performed the gestures. She nevertheless described her actions as harmful and sought forgiveness from the women and the university community.

'To the women I offended, and to the Ole Miss community, I sincerely apologize. I recognize my actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful. I pray they will forgive me,' she stated.

Her apology also addressed the effect on the women who lived in the apartment.

'I can never truly understand the pain I have caused them and it was never my intention. These girls deserve to feel seen and understood and what I did is not a reflection of who I am trying to become.'

The footage circulated after Tasha Bolton shared a recording from her daughter's Ring camera on Facebook. Bolton identified her daughter as a University of Mississippi freshman with two Black roommates and stated that the women in the footage lived upstairs from them.

University Condemns Conduct in Alaina Kunes Footage

'My daughter sent me this video from her Ring camera at her apartment,' Bolton wrote.

She called for accountability and an explanation of how university administrators would address the incident.

'The video has been shared with university administration, and we want answers. Specifically, what steps will be taken to address this behavior and ensure accountability?'

In a statement quoted in the reporting, the University of Mississippi condemned the conduct.

'The behavior depicted in this video is deeply troubling, hurtful, and unacceptable.'

The university added, 'We condemn the behavior as it does not reflect our university's values or the kind of community we strive to be every day. Racism and actions that disparage people because of an aspect of their identity have no place in our campus community.'