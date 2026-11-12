Elon Musk has been urged by Republican Congressman Carlos A. Giménez to relocate Tesla's headquarters from Texas to Florida, citing political changes following the 2026 Texas elections.

The invitation sent on 11 November 2026 follows Democratic victories in the contest for Texas governor and the Texas House of Representatives.

Giménez, a Republican member of Congress from Florida, is presenting his state as an alternative destination for Tesla's headquarters and future expansion.

Florida Invitation Puts Tesla HQ in Focus

Giménez promoted the proposal on X, linking a potential move to employment and investment in Florida.

'We welcome Elon Musk and Tesla to bring thousands of good-paying jobs, new investments, and economic opportunities to the Sunshine State!' he wrote.

The reference to thousands of jobs forms part of his invitation. It does not establish a commitment by Tesla to create those positions or invest in Florida.

According to Giménez's office, his letter highlighted concerns about the recent election of self-described Democratic Socialists to positions of power in Texas.

The congressman argued that the changing political environment would bring increased political meddling, investigations and laws limiting investment.

Those predictions reflect Giménez's position. They do not establish that the measures he anticipates have been enacted or that Tesla has decided to leave Texas.

After Texas Elections, Tesla HQ Becomes a Political Pitch

Giménez contrasted his concerns about Texas with what he described as Florida's support for business, innovation and employment.

'While socialist politicians in Texas threaten to punish success, Florida is rolling out the red carpet for innovation, investment, and job creation. I am formally inviting Elon Musk to bring Tesla's headquarters to the Free State of Florida, where we believe in rewarding hard work, not attacking it,' Giménez wrote in his letter.

His criticism of socialist politicians is a political characterisation, while the invitation itself sets out his preference for where Tesla should base its headquarters.

The congressman cited infrastructure, labour and the business-friendly environment in southern Florida as reasons for Musk to consider relocating. He also pointed to his experience as a former mayor of Miami-Dade County, arguing that it could help the area accommodate the company's future growth.

His proposal extends beyond an office address. Giménez invited Tesla to expand in Florida, presenting investment, innovation, and job creation as potential benefits of a move.

We welcome Elon Musk and Tesla to bring thousands of good-paying jobs, new investments, and economic opportunities to the Sunshine State! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KlqeKui2mw — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) November 11, 2026

Earlier Relocations Frame the Tesla HQ Proposal

Tesla's headquarters moved from California to Texas in 2021, following Musk's complaints about California's business environment. The Florida invitation therefore concerns a company that has already relocated its headquarters between states.

In 2024, Musk announced that SpaceX and X would also move their headquarters from California to Texas. That announcement is distinct from confirmation that either relocation was completed.

Texas attracted large businesses seeking lower operating costs and fewer regulations. Giménez's letter questions whether the political environment will continue to appeal to companies such as Tesla, but his concerns centre on his assessment of the election's implications.

The invitation highlights South Florida's infrastructure and workforce as attractions, as well as Giménez's experience as former mayor of Miami-Dade County.