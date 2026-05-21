A four-year-old albino buffalo in Bangladesh has become an unexpected online sensation after social media users began comparing its distinctive appearance to US President Donald Trump. The animal's pale coat and tufted hair have fuelled viral posts, turning a routine livestock preparation into a nationwide talking point ahead of Eid al-Adha.

The buffalo is set to be sacrificed during the religious festival, but its sudden fame has drawn visitors, photographers and online attention from across the country. What was once an ordinary farm animal has now become a symbolic figure in a rapidly spreading internet trend.

Caretaker Mridha Reflects On Emotional Bond Before Eid Al-Adha Sacrifice

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Owner Zia Uddin Mridha shared the story behind the celebrity buffalo's nickname. According to him, his younger brother decided to name the beast after Trump due to its resemblance to the US Commander-in-Chief.

'My younger brother picked this name because of the buffalo's extraordinary hair,' he explained.

Mridha, who has looked after the animal for years, described a deep emotional attachment as the sacrifice approaches. He was seen observing the buffalo as it snuffled through a bowl of fodder, a quiet moment that contrasts with its viral fame.

'I am going to miss Donald Trump, but that is the core spirit of Eid al-Adha — making a sacrifice,' he said.

The comment reflects the cultural and religious significance of the occasion, where animals are prepared for ritual sacrifice, even as this particular buffalo has gained an unusual celebrity status online.

Albino 'Donald Trump' buffalo gains social media STARDOM due to resemblance to US president



Crowds visit the animal regularly, which is located on a farm in Bangladesh



The animal weighs 1,500 pounds, but has been losing weight due to crowd stress pic.twitter.com/eJIYYWQNpZ — RT (@RT_com) May 21, 2026

Social Media Frenzy And Growing Crowds Around The 'Trump Buffalo'

The buffalo has attracted steady crowds, including curious locals and social media users eager to capture photos of the animal they have nicknamed after Donald Trump. One visitor, businessman Faisal Ahmed, 30, described the striking resemblance that sparked the viral attention.

'Truly, the features are similar between the buffalo and President Donald Trump,' Ahmed said (via Taipei Times), after arriving with five friends and relatives to see the animal.

'My nephew took a one-hour boat journey just to come and see "Donald Trump",' he added.

Meanwhile, the comments on social media were unforgiving and critical towards Trump.

'The cow is definitely more beautiful than the orange pedophile,' one commented. Another added, 'She would be a better choice for @POTUS than Trump.'

Some also made fun of it. One remarked, 'Finally, a Trump that doesn't tweet back.' A different X user wittingly added, 'Commander-in-Beef.'

Meanwhile, some agreed that the buffalo had Trump's 'mop hair'. Lalit Kumar also agreed with the comparison, saying, 'He has Trump's personality as well. He also loses weight due to crowd stress.'

The cow is definitely more beautiful than the orange pedophile. — NomadicMD (@MD_Nomadic) May 21, 2026

She would be better choice for @POTUS

Than trump — Field Agent 68 (@FieldAgent68) May 21, 2026

Finally, a Trump that doesn't tweet back 😂 — Vijay (@DecodebyVijay) May 21, 2026

He has Trump’s personality as well. He also loses weight due to crowd stress. — Lalit Kumār (@wtf__lalit) May 21, 2026

Donald Trump Hair Comparisons

Part of the buffalo's viral appeal stems from comparisons to Donald Trump's well-documented hair, which has long been the subject of public discussion. Observers have pointed to similarities between the animal's tufted head and Trump's hairstyle.

Just recently, Trump was photographed outdoors with winds blowing away his combover during his visit to China. The unflattering photos exposed his thinner hair and bald spot.

While some made fun of the photos, many also defended Trump, saying his thinning hair was expected for his age. Also, according to his supporters, the POTUS looks great for his age.

As Eid al-Adha approaches, the albino buffalo remains at the centre of an unusual intersection between tradition, internet culture and viral humour. However, despite its celebrity status, albino buffalo Donald Trump's fate is unchanged; he will be among the millions of livestock that will be part of the feast of sacrifice later this month.