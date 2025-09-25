Comedians Shane Gillis and Zach Woods Speak Out Against Controversial Saudi Comedy Festival
With global stars booked to perform, critics warn the event could serve as PR for Saudi repression
The Riyadh Comedy Festival, scheduled from 26 September to 9 October, has become a lightning rod for criticism over the Saudi regime's human rights record. Human Rights Watch issued a scathing warning that the festival is being used to 'whitewash abuses' in the kingdom — especially given its timing near the anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi's killing. They urged participating comics to demand the release of detained activists rather than remain silent.
The controversy escalated when comedian Tim Dillon claimed he was removed from the lineup over jokes about Saudi Arabia's alleged use of forced labour. Dillon says he lost a $375,000 contract due to his remarks, recounting that organisers told him: 'They heard what you said about them having slaves... they didn't like that'. Meanwhile, comedy observers and social media users have questioned how performers can reconcile taking huge paydays from a regime notorious for censorship and political repression.
Others inside the comedy world are pushing back. Some defenders say comedians can bring dialogue and awareness by simply showing up; others argue that silence on systemic abuses makes them complicit. As Chortle reports, Human Rights Watch has called on top comic acts such as Jimmy Carr and Jack Whitehall to publicly speak out, warning that without doing so 'they risk bolstering the regime's efforts to launder its image'.
