Connor Storrie is set to swap the ice rink for a high-school reunion as the Heated Rivalry star joins Dua Lipa in Peaked, a new A24 comedy film directed by Molly Gordon and due to begin production next month, according to Deadline. The project will see Connor Storrie share the screen with Lipa, Emma Mackey, Laura Dern, Alex Consani, and others, marking his latest move after grabbing attention for his raunchy on-screen chemistry with Hudson Williams.

The news came after Connor Storrie broke out with viewers in Heated Rivalry, the hockey romance adaptation whose explicit scenes with co-star Hudson Williams turned him into a fixation on social media and in fan forums. What started as a buzzy streaming title quietly built into a full-blown online moment, with clips of the pair's steamy encounters being replayed, dissected, and, in some corners, fetishised. For an actor still on the ascent, the risk was obvious: be typecast as the pretty face in the locker room, or find a project that shifts the conversation.

Read more Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie Poised For A 'Wetter and Longer' Return: What To Expect In Heated Rivalry Season 2 Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie Poised For A 'Wetter and Longer' Return: What To Expect In Heated Rivalry Season 2

Connor Storrie Moves From Heated Rivalry To A24's Peaked

In Peaked, Connor Storrie will step into a very different world from Heated Rivalry's sweaty arenas. The A24 film is described as a comedy about two friends attending a 10-year high-school reunion, where they attempt to relive their 'golden years.'

It is not yet clear who Connor Storrie will play or how central his role will be to the plot. No release date has been announced, but cameras are scheduled to start rolling next month, suggesting A24 is confident enough in the package to move quickly.

For context, A24 has built its reputation on mid-budget, character-driven films that often sit comfortably between indie sensibility and mainstream visibility. Landing a role there signals that Connor Storrie is being invited into a more curated, filmmaker-led space, rather than simply cashing in on his current online heat. It is also a noticeable pivot from the high-intensity romance that defined his recent work into a supposedly lighter ensemble project, even if the emotional terrain of reunions and nostalgia can cut close to the bone.

The ensemble itself is nothing to shrug at. Emma Mackey, known for Sex Education, brings proven comedic timing and dramatic depth, while Laura Dern carries decades of prestige in both studio and independent films. Alex Consani, a rising model and actor, adds Gen Z star power to the mix. Dropping Connor Storrie into that line-up continues a recent pattern of blending established names with buzzy younger faces, a balance A24 tends to cultivate with care.

Dua Lipa's Screen Return Puts Connor Storrie In The Spotlight

If Peaked is a statement for Connor Storrie, Dua Lipa's presence makes sure people will be listening. The singer, who first dipped a toe into acting with a role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie in 2023 and then appeared in the 2024 spy caper Argylle, is returning to the big screen here after a run of high-profile music and television moments, including hosting and guest turns on Saturday Night Live.

For Connor Storrie, being billed alongside Dua Lipa does two things at once. It pulls him out of the niche of romance-obsessed fandom and drops him into a wider pop-cultural conversation, where performance is measured less by TikTok edits and more by how well he holds his own next to a global music star. It also sets up a subtle audition in front of Hollywood decision-makers who pay attention to every A24 casting sheet, even when a film has not yet set a release window.

There is, inevitably, a gap between the speculation now swirling around Peaked and the hard facts available. Beyond the main cast, director Molly Gordon's attachment and the basic reunion premise, details are thin. No character breakdowns have been confirmed, no production stills have surfaced, and no one involved has publicly mapped out how big a part Connor Storrie will actually play. Until more information is released, any confident claim about the exact size or impact of his role would be premature, and should be taken with a grain of salt.