A £35,000 bid from Jill Biden was not enough to secure a fleeting moment on one of television's most talked-about queer dramas. By the end of the night, a walk-on role in 'Heated Rivalry' had driven bidding to £250,000, eclipsing even high expectations for the charity auction.

The former US First Lady's unsuccessful attempt to land a cameo became one of the more revealing moments at the NYC LGBT Community Center's annual Center Dinner, where celebrity, activism, and entertainment collided in a way that felt both deliberate and commercially astute.

A Celebrity Bid That Fell Short

According to sources at the event, Biden placed a $35,000 bid for a package that included a walk-on role in the second season of 'Heated Rivalry,' along with a dinner with its cast. It was a notable figure, but it quickly became clear it would not hold as the bidding did not stall or hover.

Two separate buyers ultimately secured identical packages at $125,000 each, pushing the combined total to a striking $250,000. Biden was left behind in the process, her bid outpaced in a room clearly willing to spend far beyond the symbolic.

At the centre of the evening was 'Heated Rivalry,' a queer hockey romance series that has steadily built a loyal following. Its growing cultural weight was underlined by the decision to honour its creator, Jacob Tierney, and producing partner Brendan Brady with the Cultural Impact Award.

Rachel Reid, whose 'Game Changers' book series underpins the television adaptation, presented the award. Her involvement was not incidental. The series draws directly from her work, and the connection between page and screen has become part of its appeal.

Dr Carla Smith, chief executive of the NYC LGBT Community Center, framed the recognition in pointed terms.

'Tierney and Brady have elevated and centred queer characters as fully realised leads whose desires, conflicts and tenderness are treated with dignity,' she said ahead of the event.

That framing carries weight in a room designed to celebrate and fund LGBTQ initiatives. The auction lot itself, offering proximity to the production, effectively turned that cultural value into a financial one. The result was predictable in one sense, but still striking in its scale.

Read more Heated Rivalry's Original Yuna Hollander Actress Regrets Turning Down the Role for Fear of Crossing the Border Heated Rivalry's Original Yuna Hollander Actress Regrets Turning Down the Role for Fear of Crossing the Border

An Auction That Reflected Wider Demand

The evening did not revolve solely around one television series. Brooks Brothers chief executive Ken Ohashi was also among those honoured, and Melanie C, known widely as Sporty Spice of the Spice Girls, performed for attendees. Yet it was the 'Heated Rivalry' package that dominated attention.

There is a clear signal in that. High-value auction items often hinge on access, whether to celebrities, experiences or institutions. In this case, access to a fictional world proved just as compelling. The chance to step briefly into that space, however minor the role, drew bids that far exceeded the initial expectations suggested by Biden's offer.

Looking Ahead To The Next Chapter

The second season of 'Heated Rivalry' is already in development, with filming scheduled to begin this summer. It will adapt 'The Long Game,' another instalment in Reid's series, and is expected to premiere on HBO Max in April 2027.

Tierney, speaking earlier this year at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, offered a glimpse into his approach. 'I'm in a room all day writing,' he said, before adding that he intends to remain 'faithful' to the source material.

He described returning to the mindset he had when first engaging with the books, focusing on making 'the smartest thing I can make of it.'

The returning cast includes Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, alongside François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Nadine Bhabha, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.