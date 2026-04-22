Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit are reportedly married after an intimate wedding ceremony in Australia that brought together Hollywood names, family members and co-stars from The Boys.

The couple are said to have tied the knot on Saturday at Mona Farm in Braidwood, New South Wales, in a private event that quickly drew global attention after reports emerged from Australian media.

Intimate Wedding at Mona Farm

According to The Daily Telegraph, the wedding took place at Mona Farm, a rural estate located in Braidwood, approximately 124 miles south-west of Sydney. The venue is known for hosting private luxury events, and the ceremony was described as small and tightly controlled despite its high-profile guest list.

The location also holds personal significance for Doumit, who was born in Sydney. The countryside setting reportedly provided a secluded backdrop for the ceremony, which was not publicly announced beforehand.

Star-Studded Guest List

Although the couple have not publicly confirmed details of the wedding, multiple reports suggest a notable list of Hollywood guests attended the celebration.

Jack Quaid's parents, actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, were reportedly present. Other names said to have attended include Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner and Henry Golding. Several of Quaid and Doumit's The Boys co-stars, including Karl Urban, Colby Minifie and Nathan Mitchell, were also reportedly among the guests.

Photos and videos shared by attendees on social media appeared to show moments from the reception, though some of the posts were later removed, according to reports from news.com.au.

Wedding Style and Reception Details

Reports describe Doumit as wearing an off-white satin wedding dress featuring a ruffled skirt and a floral headband. Quaid is said to have opted for a red Western-style blazer decorated with gold embroidery, giving the ceremony a distinctive stylistic contrast between classic bridal elegance and bold formal wear.

The couple were also reportedly seen at their reception venue alongside guests including Emily Browning and others associated with the entertainment industry.

In posts shared by Smokey Horse restaurant's Instagram account, the venue congratulated the couple and referenced hosting the event. The message described the pair as a 'beautiful couple' and wished them happiness, while thanking them for choosing the location for their celebration.

Relationship History From The Boys to Marriage

Quaid and Doumit were first publicly linked in June 2022, two years after Doumit joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys. Doumit portrays politician Victoria Neuman, a character later revealed to have supervillain abilities, while Quaid has played Hughie Campbell since the show's first season.

The series, known for its satirical take on superhero culture, is currently in its fifth and final season. The pair's on-screen connection through the show developed into a private off-screen relationship that has largely been kept out of the public spotlight.

Private Life Kept Away From Public Attention

Despite growing public interest, the couple have maintained a low-profile relationship over the years. In a previous interview, Quaid briefly described their home life, noting that they often start the day with coffee and music and spend time together away from social media and filming schedules.

He also mentioned that they occasionally play backgammon, a game he learned while working on The Boys, describing it as a shared activity that keeps them away from their phones.

While neither Quaid nor Doumit has issued a formal public statement confirming the wedding, reports from Australian outlets and social media activity from attendees continue to fuel speculation around the private ceremony held at Mona Farm.